Does loom record computer audio?
Yes, Loom does have the capability to record computer audio, making it a versatile tool for capturing both video and audio content on your computer screen. Whether you want to create tutorials, presentations, or simply record a video conference, Loom offers the option to record computer audio alongside your screen recordings.
1. Can I record computer audio with Loom?
Yes, Loom allows you to record computer audio while capturing your screen.
2. How can I enable computer audio recording in Loom?
To enable computer audio recording in Loom, you need to select the “Include computer audio” option before beginning your recording. This option ensures that all sounds playing on your computer will be captured during the recording.
3. Does Loom capture all audio from my computer?
Yes, when you enable computer audio recording in Loom, it captures all audio that is played on your computer, including system sounds, music, microphone input, and any other audio sources.
4. Can I separate audio channels in Loom recordings?
No, Loom does not provide the option to separate audio channels in its recordings. It captures audio from all sources as a single track.
5. Is there a maximum duration for audio recordings in Loom?
For free users, audio recordings in Loom are limited to five minutes. However, paid subscribers have access to unlimited recording time.
6. Can I edit the audio captured by Loom?
While Loom does not have advanced audio editing capabilities, you can use external software to edit the audio separately before or after recording.
7. Does Loom record live streaming audio?
Yes, Loom can record live streaming audio. When computer audio recording is enabled, Loom captures all audio played through your computer, including live streaming content.
8. Can Loom record audio from external devices?
No, Loom can only record audio that is played directly from your computer. It does not support capturing audio from external devices such as microphones or speakers.
9. Does Loom record audio on mobile devices?
No, Loom’s computer audio recording feature is only available on desktop and laptop computers. Mobile devices do not have this capability.
10. Is it possible to disable computer audio recording in Loom?
Yes, you have the option to disable computer audio recording in Loom. Simply uncheck the “Include computer audio” option before you start recording.
11. Can I mute specific applications while recording audio with Loom?
Loom does not have a built-in feature to mute specific applications during recordings. However, you can manually adjust the volume or mute individual applications from your computer’s sound settings before starting the recording.
12. Does Loom record audio in high quality?
Loom records audio in a standard quality format. While it may not match the quality of professional audio recording software, the recorded audio is generally adequate for most purposes.
In conclusion, **Loom does offer the functionality to record computer audio** along with your screen recordings. This feature allows users to create engaging videos that incorporate both visual and audio elements seamlessly. Whether you are presenting a tutorial, sharing a demonstration, or conducting a virtual meeting, Loom provides a convenient solution for capturing computer audio.