**Does keyboard come with Surface Pro 7?** Yes, the Surface Pro 7 does not come with a keyboard included in the box. The keyboard, also known as the Surface Pro Type Cover, needs to be purchased separately.
1. Can I use any keyboard with the Surface Pro 7?
No, the Surface Pro 7 is only compatible with the specifically designed Surface Pro Type Cover.
2. What is the Surface Pro Type Cover?
The Surface Pro Type Cover is a detachable keyboard that can be easily connected and disconnected to the Surface Pro 7. It provides a comfortable typing experience.
3. Are there different color options for the Surface Pro Type Cover?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover is available in a variety of colors, allowing users to personalize their device. Some popular color options include black, platinum, cobalt blue, and poppy red.
4. Does the Surface Pro Type Cover have a touchpad?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover features a built-in touchpad, which provides a smooth and precise navigation experience when using the device in laptop mode.
5. Is the Surface Pro Type Cover backlit?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover has a backlit keyboard, making it convenient to use in low-light environments. The backlighting can be adjusted to different brightness levels.
6. Does the Surface Pro Type Cover offer any protection to the device?
In addition to being a keyboard, the Surface Pro Type Cover also serves as a protective cover when closed. It helps guard the screen against scratches and minor impacts.
7. Can the Surface Pro Type Cover be used as a stand?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover can be folded to function as a stand, allowing users to adjust the angle of the screen for a more comfortable viewing or typing position.
8. Is the Surface Pro Type Cover compatible with older Surface Pro models?
The Surface Pro Type Cover is designed specifically for the Surface Pro 7, but it is also compatible with previous models such as the Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5, and Surface Pro 4.
9. How does the Surface Pro Type Cover connect to the Surface Pro 7?
The Surface Pro Type Cover connects to the Surface Pro 7 magnetically, aligning itself to the bottom of the device and securely attaching through a built-in connection port.
10. Can the Surface Pro Type Cover be used wirelessly?
No, the Surface Pro Type Cover needs to be physically connected to the Surface Pro 7 to function. It does not support wireless connectivity.
11. Are there any alternatives to the Surface Pro Type Cover?
While the Surface Pro Type Cover is the official keyboard accessory for the Surface Pro 7, there are third-party alternatives available in the market that offer similar functionality and design.
12. Can I use a different language keyboard layout with the Surface Pro Type Cover?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover is available in various language layouts, including international options. Users can choose their preferred language layout when purchasing the keyboard.
In conclusion, the Surface Pro 7 does not come with a keyboard included, and users need to purchase the Surface Pro Type Cover separately. The Type Cover offers a range of colors, a backlit keyboard, a touchpad, and even functions as a protective cover. It is specifically designed for the Surface Pro 7, but is also compatible with previous models. Alternative options are available, and users can choose different language layouts for the keyboard.