**Does keyboard come with Surface Pro 4?**
The Surface Pro 4 is a popular and versatile device that blurs the lines between a laptop and a tablet. One of the key components of any laptop-like experience is a keyboard. So the question arises, does the Surface Pro 4 come with a keyboard?
Yes, **the Surface Pro 4 does not come with a keyboard in the box**. Microsoft designed the Surface Pro 4 to be a tablet first, and the detachable keyboard is sold separately as an accessory. While this approach allows users to choose a keyboard that suits their specific needs, it also means that you will need to purchase the keyboard separately if you want to use your Surface Pro 4 as a laptop.
1. Can I use any keyboard with the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, the Surface Pro 4 utilizes a standard keyboard connection called the Surface Connect, which is compatible with a variety of keyboards designed for the Surface lineup.
2. Which keyboard options are available for the Surface Pro 4?
Microsoft offers several keyboard options for the Surface Pro 4, including the Surface Pro 4 Type Cover and the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover. These keyboards are specifically designed for the Surface Pro lineup and provide a seamless typing experience.
3. Are the Surface Pro 3 keyboards compatible with the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, the Surface Pro 3 keyboards are compatible with the Surface Pro 4. The keyboard connectors for both devices are identical, allowing users to interchange keyboards between the two models.
4. Can I use a third-party keyboard with the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, as long as the third-party keyboard utilizes the Surface Connect interface, it should be compatible with the Surface Pro 4.
5. Is the Surface Pro 4 keyboard backlit?
Yes, both the Surface Pro 4 Type Cover and the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover feature backlit keyboards, which are great for working in low-light environments.
6. Does the Surface Pro 4 keyboard have a trackpad?
Yes, all Surface Pro 4 keyboards include a trackpad, adding to the laptop-like experience when using the device.
7. Are the keyboards for the Surface Pro 4 available in different colors?
Yes, Microsoft offers the Surface Pro 4 keyboards in various colors, including black, blue, red, and teal. These options allow users to personalize their devices to suit their preferences.
8. Can I use the Surface Pro 4 without a keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Pro 4 can be used as a powerful standalone tablet without a keyboard. The touch screen interface and the Windows operating system’s touch-friendly features enable users to navigate, type, and interact with the device using their fingers or a stylus.
9. Does the Surface Pro 4 keyboard feature a fingerprint reader?
No, the Surface Pro 4 keyboards do not have a built-in fingerprint reader. However, the Surface Pro 4 device itself does offer Windows Hello authentication, which allows users to sign in using facial recognition.
10. How much does the Surface Pro 4 keyboard cost?
The cost of the Surface Pro 4 keyboard depends on the specific model and retailer. However, the average price ranges from $100 to $150.
11. Can I buy a used keyboard for the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, there is a thriving market for used and refurbished Surface Pro 4 keyboards. Many online platforms and retailers offer these keyboards at a discounted price, providing a cost-effective option for users.
12. Is the Surface Pro 4 keyboard worth the investment?
The Surface Pro 4 keyboard is a valuable investment for those who intend to use their device as a laptop. It enhances productivity, provides a comfortable typing experience, and seamlessly integrates with the Surface Pro 4. However, if you plan to use the device primarily as a tablet, the keyboard may not be as essential.