Does iPad pro come with pencil and keyboard?

The iPad Pro has become a popular device for professionals and creatives alike due to its powerful performance and sleek design. However, one common question that many potential buyers have is, “Does the iPad Pro come with a pencil and keyboard?” In this article, we will address this question directly, explore the options available, and provide answers to 12 related FAQs.
Does iPad Pro come with a pencil and keyboard?
**No, the iPad Pro does not come with a pencil or keyboard included in the standard package.** The pencil and keyboard are sold separately as optional accessories.
1. Can I use any stylus or keyboard with the iPad Pro?
Yes, you can use third-party styluses and keyboards with the iPad Pro, but for optimal functionality, it is recommended to use the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard designed specifically for the iPad Pro.
2. What is the Apple Pencil?
The Apple Pencil is a stylus designed by Apple specifically for the iPad Pro. It offers precision and pressure sensitivity, making it a valuable tool for drawing, note-taking, and other creative tasks.
3. Does the Apple Pencil work with all versions of the iPad Pro?
Yes, the Apple Pencil is compatible with all generations of the iPad Pro, including the latest models.
4. How much does the Apple Pencil cost?
The Apple Pencil is sold separately and its price may vary depending on your region. It is advisable to check Apple’s official website or local authorized retailers for the most accurate pricing information.
5. What is the Smart Keyboard?
The Smart Keyboard is an attachable keyboard designed by Apple specifically for the iPad Pro. It functions as both a protective cover and a typing tool.
6. Is the Smart Keyboard compatible with all iPad Pro models?
Yes, the Smart Keyboard is compatible with all iPad Pro models, but there are different sizes available to match the respective iPad Pro models.
7. How much does the Smart Keyboard cost?
Similarly to the Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard is sold separately, and its price may vary depending on your region. Check Apple’s official website or local authorized retailers for the most up-to-date pricing.
8. Are there alternative stylus options available for the iPad Pro?
Yes, there are various third-party stylus options available for the iPad Pro. Some popular alternatives include the Adonit Pixel and Wacom Bamboo Sketch.
9. Can I use a regular Bluetooth keyboard with the iPad Pro?
Yes, you can use a regular Bluetooth keyboard with the iPad Pro. However, the Smart Keyboard is specifically designed to work seamlessly with the iPad Pro and provides an enhanced typing experience.
10. Can I use an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard with other iPad models?
No, the Apple Pencil is only compatible with iPad Pro models, while the Smart Keyboard is designed exclusively for the iPad Pro.
11. Do I need the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard to use the iPad Pro efficiently?
No, the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard are optional accessories that enhance the iPad Pro experience but are not essential for its basic functionality. The iPad Pro can be used effectively without them.
12. Where can I purchase the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard?
You can purchase the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard from various sources, including Apple’s official website, authorized retailers, and online marketplaces like Amazon.
In conclusion, the iPad Pro does not come with a pencil or keyboard included. The Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard are optional accessories that need to be purchased separately. While there are alternative stylus and keyboard options available, using the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard designed specifically for the iPad Pro can enhance your overall user experience.