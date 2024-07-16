Does imac include keyboard and mouse?

The Apple iMac is a popular choice for those seeking a stylish and high-performing desktop computer. With its sleek design, impressive display, and powerful hardware, the iMac has won over many users. But when it comes to accessories, the question often arises: Does iMac include a keyboard and mouse? Let’s delve into the details and address this question directly.
**Does iMac include a keyboard and mouse?**
Yes, the iMac comes with a keyboard and mouse, provided as part of the standard package. These accessories are specifically designed to complement the iMac’s sleek design and provide a seamless user experience.
Other Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I choose a different keyboard or mouse?
Yes, while the iMac does come with a keyboard and mouse, you can replace them with your preferred models if desired. Apple offers a range of compatible keyboards and mice that you can purchase separately.
2. What type of keyboard does the iMac come with?
The iMac typically comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard. This wireless keyboard features a slim profile and offers a comfortable typing experience.
3. Is the keyboard backlit?
The standard Magic Keyboard included with the iMac does not have backlit keys. However, you can opt for the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, which is backlit.
4. What about the mouse? What type is included?
The iMac generally includes Apple’s Magic Mouse. This multi-touch mouse allows for smooth scrolling and navigating through gestures, enhancing the user experience.
5. Can I choose a different mouse?
Absolutely! If you prefer a different mouse, you can replace the Magic Mouse that comes with the iMac. Apple offers other mouse options, such as the Magic Trackpad or third-party alternatives.
6. Is the Magic Mouse rechargeable?
The standard Magic Mouse that comes with the iMac uses replaceable batteries. However, Apple also offers a rechargeable version called the Magic Mouse 2, which does not require batteries.
7. Are the keyboard and mouse wireless?
Yes, both the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse are wireless. They connect to the iMac via Bluetooth, eliminating the hassle of cables and providing a clutter-free workspace.
8. Do I need to buy batteries for the keyboard and mouse?
The Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse that come with the iMac package require batteries. However, if you opt for the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard 2, they both have built-in rechargeable batteries.
9. Can I use third-party keyboards and mice with the iMac?
Yes, the iMac supports a wide range of third-party keyboards and mice. As long as they are compatible with the Mac operating system, you can connect them to your iMac without any issues.
10. Can I use a wired keyboard or mouse with the iMac?
Yes, if you prefer a wired connection, you can use a USB or Lightning cable to connect a wired keyboard or mouse to your iMac. However, keep in mind that the iMac is designed with wireless connectivity in mind.
11. Can I connect a different brand of keyboard and mouse?
Yes, the iMac is compatible with keyboards and mice from various brands, as long as they are compatible with the Mac operating system.
12. Can I use a keyboard and mouse from my previous computer or laptop?
In most cases, you should be able to use a keyboard and mouse from your previous computer or laptop with your iMac. However, it’s important to ensure they are compatible with the Mac operating system for seamless functionality.
In conclusion, when you purchase an iMac, you can rest assured that it comes with a keyboard and mouse included in the standard package. However, you always have the freedom to choose different models or opt for third-party accessories to tailor your setup to your preferences. With its sophisticated design and exceptional performance, the iMac offers a versatile computing experience suitable for a wide range of users.