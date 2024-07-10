**Does iMac come with mouse and keyboard?**
Yes, when you purchase an iMac, it comes with both a mouse and keyboard. Apple includes these essential peripherals to ensure a seamless user experience right out of the box. Let’s dive deeper into the details and answer some related questions you might have.
1. Can I choose the type of mouse and keyboard with my iMac?
Yes, Apple provides default options for both the mouse and keyboard, but you can customize your preferences during the purchase. Apple offers a variety of mice, including the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse with Numeric Keypad. Similarly, multiple keyboard options are available, such as the Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, and various language-specific layouts.
2. Are the mouse and keyboard wireless or wired?
The standard configuration includes wireless peripherals. However, if you prefer a wired connection, you can choose wired versions of the mouse and keyboard during the customization process.
3. Can I use existing non-Apple peripherals with my iMac?
Yes, you can connect non-Apple peripherals to your iMac. Apple iMac supports a wide range of third-party mice and keyboards that are compatible with macOS.
4. Do the mouse and keyboard come in different colors?
By default, Apple provides the mouse and keyboard in a standard silver/white color. However, you may find various color options for purchase separately.
5. How do I connect the mouse and keyboard to my iMac?
The mouse and keyboard connect wirelessly to your iMac via Bluetooth. After turning on your iMac, you can pair the peripherals by following the on-screen instructions.
6. Are these mouse and keyboard the latest models?
Yes, Apple always includes the latest available models of the mouse and keyboard when you purchase an iMac. These peripherals are continuously updated to offer the best features and compatibility with Apple’s new technologies.
7. Can I use other Apple peripherals like the Magic Trackpad instead of the mouse?
Absolutely! If you prefer the Magic Trackpad over the standard mouse, you can select it as an option during the customization process or purchase it separately.
8. Can I use a different keyboard layout?
Yes, Apple offers various keyboard layouts to cater to different language preferences. You can choose a keyboard layout that suits your needs during the customization process.
9. Can I use a different brand’s wireless mouse and keyboard with my iMac?
Apple iMac is compatible with a wide range of third-party wireless mice and keyboards. As long as they are compatible with macOS, you can connect and use them with your iMac.
10. Can I purchase a separate mouse or keyboard?
Yes, you can purchase separate Apple peripherals, including the mouse and keyboard, from authorized Apple retailers or the official Apple website.
11. Can I use a gaming mouse and keyboard with my iMac?
Certainly! Apple iMac supports gaming peripherals, including gaming mice and keyboards. As long as they are compatible with macOS, you can use them with your iMac for gaming purposes.
12. Are there any bundled accessories other than the mouse and keyboard?
The standard package of an iMac includes the mouse and keyboard, but no other bundled accessories are typically included. However, you may choose to purchase additional Apple accessories separately to enhance your computing experience.
In conclusion, when you purchase an iMac, a mouse and keyboard are indeed included. Apple offers a range of options for customization, ensuring that you have the perfect input devices for your needs. Whether you prefer wireless or wired peripherals, Apple provides the latest models and various choices to make your iMac experience comfortable and efficient.