Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is a renowned online educational institution that offers various courses to students across Florida and the United States. While they provide a comprehensive virtual learning experience, one common question students often ask is whether FLVS provides a computer or not. Let’s address this question directly.
Does FLVS provide a computer?
Yes, FLVS does provide a computer to students who meet specific criteria. However, it’s important to note that not all students will receive a computer from FLVS.
Now, let’s delve into some related frequently asked questions (FAQs) and provide brief answers:
1. Can I get a computer from FLVS if I’m a part-time student?
No. FLVS only provides computers to full-time students.
2. Are there any eligibility requirements to receive a computer?
Yes. FLVS provides computers to full-time students who meet specific financial criteria or are enrolled in the free and reduced-price lunch program.
3. Do I need to return the computer once I finish my courses with FLVS?
No. The computer provided by FLVS is a loaner, and students can keep it as long as they remain enrolled and actively taking courses with FLVS.
4. What kind of computer does FLVS provide?
FLVS provides Chromebooks to eligible students, as these devices are well-suited for online learning.
5. Can I use my own computer for FLVS courses?
Yes. While FLVS loans computers to eligible students, students are not required to use them. They can use their personal computer or device to access FLVS courses if they prefer.
6. Is there a fee to receive a computer from FLVS?
No. FLVS provides computers to eligible students at no cost. It is a part of the services offered by FLVS to enhance the student’s online learning experience.
7. How do I request a computer from FLVS?
If you are eligible, students can request a computer directly from FLVS while enrolling in their courses. The process is straightforward and can be done online.
8. Can I request a computer from FLVS even if I already have one?
No. FLVS provides computers to students who do not have access to a reliable computer or internet connection at home.
9. What if the computer provided by FLVS gets damaged?
FLVS offers technical support for the provided computers. If the computer malfunctions or gets damaged, students can contact FLVS for assistance or to request a replacement.
10. Are there any additional resources provided by FLVS along with the computer?
Yes. FLVS provides students with a backpack containing educational materials, a charging cable, and other accessories to facilitate their learning experience.
11. Can I keep the computer after I finish my high school education with FLVS?
If you graduate from FLVS, the computer loaned to you during your enrollment is yours to keep as a parting gift.
12. What happens if I withdraw from FLVS before completing my courses?
If you withdraw from FLVS before completing your courses, you will be required to return the computer and any other materials provided by FLVS.
While FLVS does provide a computer to eligible full-time students, it’s worth noting that having your own computer is not a requirement to enroll or succeed in FLVS courses. If you already have a computer, you can use it for your FLVS studies, and if you meet the criteria, FLVS can provide a loaner computer to support your online learning journey.
FLVS strives to ensure that all students have the necessary tools to succeed in their virtual educational experience, fostering an environment of accessibility and inclusivity.