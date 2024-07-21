**Does external SSD work on PS5?**
The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest gaming console that has taken the gaming community by storm. With its advanced hardware and impressive features, it promises to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. One question that many PS5 owners have is whether or not they can use an external SSD (Solid State Drive) to expand the console’s storage capacity. So, does an external SSD work on PS5? Let’s find out.
**Yes, external SSDs do work on PS5!** Sony has designed the PlayStation 5 to be compatible with supported external USB drives, including SSDs. This means you can easily connect an external SSD to your PS5 and enjoy the benefits of additional storage space.
In order to use an external SSD with your PS5, there are a few requirements that you need to keep in mind. Firstly, you’ll need to make sure that your external SSD is compatible with the console. The PS5 supports USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 Gen 1, so ensure that your SSD meets this criterion. Secondly, the external SSD needs to have a minimum capacity of 250GB and a maximum of 8TB.
When you connect an external SSD to your PS5, you can store and play PS4 games directly from the external drive. This is especially useful if you have a large collection of games and want to access them without having to constantly download and delete games from your internal storage. However, do note that PS5 games cannot be directly played from an external drive. They must be stored on the console’s internal SSD or the official Sony expansion SSD.
Here are some frequently asked questions related to using an external SSD on the PS5:
1. Can I connect multiple external SSDs to my PS5?
No, the PS5 only supports one external USB drive at a time.
2. Can I use an external HDD instead of an SSD?
Yes, external HDDs are also compatible with the PS5, but they may not provide the same level of performance as SSDs.
3. What happens if I disconnect the external SSD while playing a game?
If you remove the external SSD while playing a game, the PS5 will prompt you to reconnect the drive. If you fail to do so, the game will stop.
4. Can I use an external SSD for game installations only?
Yes, you can use an external SSD exclusively for game installations, but keep in mind that PS5 games cannot be played directly from the external drive.
5. Can I use any brand of external SSD with my PS5?
You can use any brand of external SSD as long as it meets the PS5’s compatibility requirements.
6. Can I transfer games between the internal SSD and an external SSD?
Yes, you can transfer games between the internal and external drive to manage your storage space effectively.
7. Do games load faster from an external SSD?
While an external SSD may improve game loading times compared to the internal HDD, it may not offer the same level of performance as the PS5’s internal SSD or the official Sony expansion SSD.
8. Can I use the external SSD for system software updates?
No, the PS5 does not support installing system software updates on external drives. Updates must be installed on the internal SSD.
9. Can I use an external SSD to back up my game saves?
No, game saves cannot be stored on external drives. They are automatically saved to the internal SSD or can be backed up to the cloud if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
10. Do I need to format the external SSD for it to work with the PS5?
If your external SSD is already formatted as exFAT or FAT32, you can simply connect it to the PS5 without formatting. However, if it uses a different file system, it will need to be formatted to either exFAT or FAT32.
11. Can I use the external SSD for media playback on the PS5?
Yes, you can use an external SSD to store and play media files such as videos, music, and images on the PS5.
12. Is there a limit to how many games I can have installed on the external SSD?
The number of games you can have installed on the external SSD will depend on its capacity and the sizes of the games.