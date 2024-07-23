Does enlisted support keyboard and mouse on ps4?

Ever since the release of the first PlayStation console back in 1994, gamers have been continuously looking for ways to enhance their gaming experience. One aspect that has been a topic of debate is whether enlisted support keyboard and mouse on PS4. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide you with all the information you need to know.
The Answer: No, Enlisted Does Not Support Keyboard and Mouse on PS4
The developers of Enlisted, Gaijin Entertainment, have not implemented keyboard and mouse support for the PlayStation 4 version of the game. Enlisted primarily focuses on providing a balanced and fair gameplay experience, and they believe that using a controller is the most suitable input method for their game on the PS4 platform.
While many players prefer using a keyboard and mouse for first-person shooter games, Enlisted has been optimized for controller use on the PS4. The game offers intuitive controls and aims to provide an enjoyable gaming experience for players using a controller.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a keyboard and mouse on the PS4?
Yes, the PS4 does support keyboard and mouse input, but it ultimately depends on the game developer whether they enable it or not.
2. Is there any advantage to using a keyboard and mouse over a controller?
Many gamers argue that using a keyboard and mouse provides more precision and quicker reaction times compared to a controller. However, it ultimately comes down to personal preference.
3. Are there any workarounds to use a keyboard and mouse on PS4 for Enlisted?
Unfortunately, as of now, there are no official workarounds to use a keyboard and mouse specifically for Enlisted on the PS4.
4. Are there any plans to add keyboard and mouse support for Enlisted on PS4 in the future?
While there have been no official announcements regarding keyboard and mouse support for Enlisted on PS4, game developers often implement changes based on player feedback. Keep an eye out for any future updates from Gaijin Entertainment.
5. Can I use third-party adapters to use a keyboard and mouse on the PS4?
Yes, there are several third-party adapters available in the market that claim to enable keyboard and mouse support for PS4 games. However, it’s essential to note that using these adapters may go against the terms of service of the console and the game itself.
6. Will using a keyboard and mouse get me banned from playing Enlisted on PS4?
Using a keyboard and mouse through unauthorized means, such as third-party adapters, may potentially violate the terms of service of the PS4 and Enlisted. It’s always advisable to use supported input methods to avoid any consequences.
7. Why do some developers choose not to enable keyboard and mouse support on console games?
Some developers believe that using a controller provides a more level playing field for all players. Enabling keyboard and mouse support on console games can create imbalances and give an unfair advantage to certain players.
8. Are there any other first-person shooter games on PS4 that support keyboard and mouse?
Yes, some first-person shooter games on PS4 do offer keyboard and mouse support. However, it varies from game to game, and it’s always best to check with the developer or do some research before assuming keyboard and mouse compatibility.
9. Can I use a controller on Enlisted for PC?
Yes, Enlisted supports both keyboard and mouse and controller input on the PC version of the game, so you can use a controller if you prefer.
10. Is Enlisted worth playing on PS4 despite not having keyboard and mouse support?
Absolutely! Enlisted provides a thrilling World War II experience with its squad-based gameplay and realistic visuals. The game has received positive reviews from players and offers an immersive experience even with a controller.
11. Can I use a keyboard and mouse through a supported adapter on other games on PS4?
Yes, some games on PS4 do have official support for keyboard and mouse, so you can use them through compatible adapters. It’s always advisable to check with the game developer for specific compatibility details.
12. Will Gaijin Entertainment consider adding keyboard and mouse support for Enlisted on PS4 based on player feedback?
As with any game, player feedback plays a crucial role in shaping future updates. Although there have been no official statements from Gaijin Entertainment, it’s always possible that they may consider adding keyboard and mouse support if there is enough demand from the player community.
In conclusion, Enlisted does not currently support keyboard and mouse on the PS4. While some gamers may prefer the precision and quick reflexes offered by a keyboard and mouse, Enlisted has been optimized for controller input on the PS4 platform. Regardless, Enlisted still offers an immersive and enjoyable experience on the PS4 for all World War II enthusiasts.