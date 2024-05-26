Does Bandicam Record Computer Audio?
Bandicam is a popular screen recording software that has gained a considerable amount of popularity among content creators and gamers alike. It offers a wide range of features and settings that make it a top choice for many individuals looking to record their computer screen. However, one question that frequently arises is whether Bandicam is capable of recording computer audio. Let’s delve deeper into this matter and find out the answer.
Yes, Bandicam has the capability to record computer audio. This feature allows you to capture audio from your computer’s internal sound system, including system sounds, microphone input, and application sounds.
By default, Bandicam is set to record both the computer audio and microphone input simultaneously. However, you can easily customize these settings according to your preferences. Bandicam offers various options that enable you to record computer audio only, microphone only, or both simultaneously.
Here are some related FAQs about Bandicam’s audio recording capabilities:
1. Can Bandicam record system sounds and application sounds separately?
No, Bandicam records system sounds and application sounds together as one audio track. If you wish to separate them, you will need to do so during post-production.
2. Can Bandicam record computer audio without capturing the microphone input?
Yes, Bandicam allows you to disable the microphone input during your screen recording. This can be useful if you do not want to include your voice or external audio sources.
3. Can Bandicam record audio from external devices?
Yes, Bandicam can record audio from external devices like microphones or speakers, provided they are properly connected to your computer.
4. Does Bandicam support multiple audio tracks?
No, Bandicam does not currently support multiple audio tracks. It records all audio into a single track.
5. Can I adjust the volume level of the recorded audio?
Yes, Bandicam allows you to adjust the volume levels of both the computer audio and microphone input during the recording process. This helps you achieve the desired balance and clarity in your recordings.
6. Does Bandicam support audio enhancement features?
No, Bandicam does not offer built-in audio enhancement features. However, you can use third-party audio editing software to enhance the quality of your recorded audio.
7. Can Bandicam capture background music playing on my computer?
Yes, Bandicam can capture background music playing on your computer. It will be recorded along with all other computer audio sources.
8. Can I select which applications’ sounds to record?
No, Bandicam does not provide the option to selectively record audio from specific applications. It will record all system sounds and application sounds that are playing during the recording session.
9. Does Bandicam compress the recorded audio?
Yes, Bandicam compresses the recorded audio to ensure optimal file size and quality. However, the compression level can be adjusted in the settings according to your preferences.
10. Can I record audio from a game and my voice separately?
No, Bandicam does not support recording audio from a game and your voice separately. It records all audio sources together.
11. Is there a limit to the duration of the recorded audio?
Bandicam does not impose any limitations on the duration of the recorded audio. It can capture audio for as long as the screen recording session continues.
12. Can Bandicam record audio in high quality?
Yes, Bandicam is capable of recording audio in high quality. However, the final quality will also depend on the settings and audio sources being used during the recording.
In conclusion, Bandicam does record computer audio. It provides various options and settings to capture both system sounds and microphone input simultaneously or separately, giving users the flexibility to customize their recordings according to their specific needs. With its user-friendly interface and wide range of features, Bandicam remains an excellent choice for those seeking to capture high-quality screen recordings accompanied by computer audio.