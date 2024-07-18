Does ASUS vivobook 16 have backlit keyboard?

One of the essential features many users look for when purchasing a laptop is a backlit keyboard. The convenience and functionality it offers make it a sought-after feature for those who often find themselves working in low-light environments. In this article, we will address the burning question: Does ASUS Vivobook 16 have a backlit keyboard?
**Yes, ASUS Vivobook 16 does have a backlit keyboard!**
ASUS Vivobook 16 is a popular laptop model known for its sleek design, impressive performance, and affordability. Among its many features, the presence of a backlit keyboard adds to its appeal, allowing users to work comfortably even in dimly lit environments. The inclusion of a backlit keyboard enhances productivity and reduces eyestrain, making the ASUS Vivobook 16 an excellent choice for professionals, students, and anyone in need of a reliable laptop.
FAQs about the ASUS Vivobook 16 backlit keyboard:
1. Can I customize the backlight color on the ASUS Vivobook 16?
No, the ASUS Vivobook 16 does not allow users to change the backlight color. It comes with a standard white backlight.
2. How do I turn on the backlit keyboard on the ASUS Vivobook 16?
To turn on the backlit keyboard, simply press the “Fn” key along with the “F7” key. This keyboard combination should activate or deactivate the backlight.
3. Is the backlight brightness adjustable?
Yes, the brightness of the backlight on the ASUS Vivobook 16 can be adjusted. Use the “Fn” key along with the “+” or “-” keys to increase or decrease the brightness, respectively.
4. Does the backlight turn off automatically when not in use?
Yes, the backlight on the ASUS Vivobook 16 has an automatic timeout feature. If there is no keyboard activity for a certain period, the backlight will turn off to conserve power.
5. Can the backlight be turned on permanently?
No, the ASUS Vivobook 16 does not have a permanent backlight option. The backlight will always timeout after a specific period of inactivity.
6. Is there a way to adjust the backlight timeout duration?
Unfortunately, the backlight timeout duration on the ASUS Vivobook 16 is not customizable. It is pre-determined by the manufacturer.
7. Are the keys on the ASUS Vivobook 16 well-lit?
Yes, the backlight evenly illuminates the keys on the keyboard, ensuring that each key is easily visible and legible.
8. Does the backlight flicker or cause any discomfort to the eyes?
No, the backlight on the ASUS Vivobook 16 is designed to provide a consistent and flicker-free illumination, minimizing eye strain during extended periods of use.
9. Can I use the backlight in all lighting conditions?
Yes, the backlight on the ASUS Vivobook 16 is effective in both well-lit environments and low-light conditions, making it versatile for various lighting situations.
10. Is the backlight on the ASUS Vivobook 16 durable?
The backlight on the ASUS Vivobook 16 is built to be durable and long-lasting, ensuring that it remains functional throughout the laptop’s lifespan.
11. Does the ASUS Vivobook 16 have different backlight intensity levels?
No, the ASUS Vivobook 16 does not offer different intensity levels for the backlight. It provides a uniform brightness across all keys.
12. Can I type silently without pressing any keys to activate the backlight?
No, the backlight on the ASUS Vivobook 16 is activated only when a key is pressed. It does not remain lit without any user input.
In conclusion, the ASUS Vivobook 16 indeed features a backlit keyboard, which is a valuable asset for users who work or study in environments with limited lighting. From its ability to enhance productivity to its practicality, the backlit keyboard on the ASUS Vivobook 16 adds to the overall user experience and makes it a worthy choice for individuals seeking a reliable and efficient laptop.