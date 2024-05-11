Apple is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and remarkable customer service. Many Apple users may wonder if the company provides free replacement of keyboard keys. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide answers to several related frequently asked questions.
Does Apple Replace Keyboard Keys for Free? Yes, Apple may replace keyboard keys for free in certain situations.
If your Apple device is still covered under the AppleCare warranty or if you have purchased AppleCare+, you may be eligible for free keyboard key replacement. AppleCare is an extended warranty, and AppleCare+ provides additional coverage including accidental damage protection.
It’s important to note that the warranty does not cover all types of damage. If the keys on your keyboard are damaged due to accidental spills, falls, or user-inflicted damages, it may not qualify for free replacement. However, if the keys are malfunctioning due to a manufacturing defect or normal wear and tear, Apple is likely to replace them free of charge.
Related FAQs:
1. Does Apple provide warranty for keyboard keys?
Yes, Apple provides a warranty for keyboard keys, but it is subject to certain conditions.
2. How long does the Apple warranty cover keyboard keys?
The standard Apple warranty covers keyboard keys for one year from the date of purchase. However, extended warranties like AppleCare can provide coverage for a longer period.
3. Can I purchase AppleCare after the initial warranty expires?
No, AppleCare cannot be purchased after the initial warranty expires. It must be purchased within 60 days of the original device purchase.
4. What if my Apple device is not covered under warranty?
If your Apple device is not covered under warranty, you may have to pay for keyboard key replacements. The cost will depend on the model and the specific repair needed.
5. How can I check if my Apple device is covered under warranty?
You can check the warranty status of your Apple device by visiting Apple’s official website and entering the device’s serial number.
6. Can I replace the keyboard keys myself?
It is not recommended to replace Apple keyboard keys yourself, as it may void the warranty and you may damage the device further. It’s best to seek professional assistance from an authorized service provider.
7. What if I accidentally damaged my keyboard keys?
Accidental damages are generally not covered under warranty. In such cases, you may have to pay for repairs or replacements.
8. What if only one key on my keyboard is not functioning?
If only one key is not functioning, Apple may not replace the entire keyboard. They will likely focus on repairing or replacing the specific key.
9. Will Apple replace keyboard keys on older models?
Apple provides repair services for various models, even older ones. However, the availability of replacement parts may vary depending on the device’s age and model.
10. How long does it take for Apple to replace keyboard keys?
The time required to replace keyboard keys may vary depending on the availability of parts and the workload of Apple service centers. It is recommended to contact an Apple authorized service provider for an estimated time frame.
11. Can I send my device to Apple for keyboard key replacement?
Yes, you can send your device to Apple for keyboard key replacement. However, it’s advisable to visit an authorized service provider for a quicker and more convenient solution.
12. What if I have AppleCare+ but I accidentally damaged my keyboard keys?
If you have AppleCare+ and accidentally damage your keyboard keys, you will be covered for repair or replacement, subject to any deductibles or additional fees associated with accidental damage protection.
In conclusion, Apple provides free replacement of keyboard keys under certain circumstances, such as when a device is covered by AppleCare or the standard warranty. However, accidental damages are generally not covered, and it is advisable to consult an authorized service provider for accurate information regarding keyboard key replacements. Always remember to check the warranty status of your device before seeking repairs.