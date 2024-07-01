The Surface Pro 4 by Microsoft has gained popularity for its versatility and functionality, merging the best aspects of a tablet and a laptop into one device. It is a powerful tool that is capable of handling various tasks ranging from creative design work to everyday office tasks. However, one common question that arises among potential buyers is, “Does a Surface Pro 4 come with a keyboard?”
**The answer to the question “Does a Surface Pro 4 come with a keyboard?” is NO.** Unlike some other tablets or laptops, the Surface Pro 4 does not come with a keyboard included in the package. It is sold separately as an accessory. This allows users to choose the keyboard option that best suits their needs and preferences.
FAQs about the Surface Pro 4 keyboard:
1. Can I use the Surface Pro 4 without a keyboard?
Yes, it is possible to use the Surface Pro 4 without a keyboard. Its touchscreen functionality allows you to navigate and interact with the device by tapping, swiping, and using the Surface Pen stylus.
2. What type of keyboards are compatible with the Surface Pro 4?
The Surface Pro 4 is compatible with the Surface Type Cover and the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover. These magnetic keyboards seamlessly attach to the tablet, providing a comfortable typing experience.
3. Is it worth buying the Surface Pro 4 keyboard?
The addition of a keyboard to the Surface Pro 4 enhances its functionality, allowing for quicker and more efficient typing. If you plan to use the device as a laptop replacement or for extensive typing tasks, investing in a keyboard is highly recommended.
4. Can I connect any external keyboard to the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, you can connect any external USB or Bluetooth keyboard to the Surface Pro 4. This gives you the freedom to choose from a wide variety of keyboards available in the market.
5. How does the Surface Type Cover connect to the Surface Pro 4?
The Surface Type Cover connects to the Surface Pro 4 using a magnetic attachment. It snaps into place using the built-in magnets, aligning perfectly with the bottom of the tablet. It also acts as a protective cover when not in use.
6. Does the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover have any additional features?
Yes, the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover offers a premium typing experience with its Alcantara fabric-covered keyboard. It is also slightly thinner than the regular Surface Type Cover and features a fingerprint reader for secure login through Windows Hello.
7. Does the Surface Pro 4 keyboard have a backlight?
Yes, both the Surface Type Cover and the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover are equipped with backlit keyboards, allowing for comfortable typing even in low-light conditions.
8. Can I use the keyboard from a previous Surface model with the Surface Pro 4?
While the Surface Pro 4 is compatible with a range of keyboards, it is not compatible with the original Surface RT or Surface Pro keyboard covers. However, the Surface Pro 3 Type Cover is compatible with the Surface Pro 4.
9. Are the Type Covers spill-resistant?
No, the Type Covers for the Surface Pro 4 are not spill-resistant. It’s important to exercise caution and avoid accidentally spilling liquid on the keyboard.
10. Can I use the Surface Pro 4 keyboard wirelessly?
No, the Surface Pro 4 keyboards are not wireless. They connect to the device via the magnetic attachment and draw power from the tablet itself.
11. Does the Surface Pro 4 keyboard offer a touchpad?
Yes, the Surface Pro 4 Type Covers come with a built-in touchpad. This provides a familiar laptop-like experience, allowing you to navigate the cursor easily on the screen.
12. Can I use a different keyboard layout with the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout settings on the Surface Pro 4 to match your preferred language or regional layout. This allows for customization and ease of use for users from different parts of the world.
In conclusion, the answer to the question “Does a Surface Pro 4 come with a keyboard?” is NO. However, the availability of a wide range of compatible keyboards, such as the Surface Type Cover and the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, offers users the flexibility to choose the keyboard option that suits their needs and enhances their productivity.