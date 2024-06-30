There is a common misconception among truck owners that installing a leveling kit on their RAM vehicle will automatically void the warranty. However, the truth is a bit more complicated and depends on a few factors. In this article, we will delve into the question of whether leveling kits void RAM warranties and provide answers to some related FAQs.
Do leveling kits void RAM warranty?
**No, installing a leveling kit on your RAM vehicle does not automatically void the warranty.** However, it is essential to understand the manufacturer’s guidelines and requirements to ensure that your warranty remains intact.
It is crucial to note that warranties are complex documents with specific terms and conditions. Therefore, it is always recommended to read the warranty information provided by the manufacturer or consult with your authorized RAM dealer to have a clearer understanding of what modifications are approved and how they can impact your warranty.
FAQs:
1. Are there any RAM leveling kits approved by the manufacturer?
Yes, RAM offers approved leveling kits for specific models. These kits are designed and tested to meet the manufacturer’s quality and safety standards.
2. Can I install a leveling kit myself?
Yes, you can install a leveling kit yourself, but it is always recommended to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and instructions. Improper installation can lead to issues and potential warranty concerns.
3. Will installing a leveling kit affect my RAM’s suspension?
A leveling kit will alter your vehicle’s suspension geometry, which can impact ride quality and handling. However, using a manufacturer-approved leveling kit minimizes these effects and ensures proper suspension performance.
4. Can installing a leveling kit cause damage to other vehicle components?
If installed correctly and within manufacturer-approved guidelines, a leveling kit should not cause damage to other vehicle components.
5. Will my RAM’s ride height remain level after installing a leveling kit?
Yes, the purpose of a leveling kit is to even out the front-to-rear ride height, providing a more level appearance.
6. Should I inform my RAM dealer if I install a leveling kit?
It is recommended to inform your RAM dealer about any modifications you make to your vehicle, including the installation of a leveling kit. They can provide guidance and ensure your warranty remains intact.
7. Can RAM deny a warranty claim if I have a leveling kit installed?
RAM cannot automatically deny a warranty claim solely based on the presence of a leveling kit. They must prove that the modification directly caused the issue for the claim to be denied.
8. Can removing a leveling kit revert my RAM warranty to its original state?
Removing a leveling kit does not revert your RAM vehicle’s warranty to its original state. Any modifications made to the vehicle are considered in the context of warranty claims.
9. Will installing a leveling kit increase my RAM’s towing capacity?
A leveling kit does not directly affect a RAM vehicle’s towing capacity. Towing capacity is determined by other factors and specifications provided by the manufacturer.
10. Can I install a leveling kit on any RAM model?
Leveling kits are designed for specific RAM models. Ensure that the leveling kit you choose is compatible with your vehicle’s make, year, and model.
11. Are there any downsides to installing a leveling kit?
Some downsides to consider when installing a leveling kit include potential impacts on ride quality, increased stress on suspension components, and potential warranty concerns when not following manufacturer-approved guidelines.
12. Can I combine a leveling kit with other suspension modifications?
Yes, it is possible to combine a leveling kit with other suspension modifications. However, it is crucial to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and consult with experts to ensure compatibility and avoid potential warranty issues.
In conclusion, **installing a leveling kit on your RAM vehicle does not automatically void the warranty**. By using manufacturer-approved leveling kits and adhering to their installation guidelines, you can enjoy a level ride height without worrying about warranty concerns. Remember to inform your RAM dealer about any modifications made to your vehicle and always refer to the warranty documentation for accurate information.