Top 10 Best Dive Knives – Ultimate Reviews and Buying Guide

Diving is one of the most incredible water sports on the planet, and it’s also one of the most dangerous. So many things can happen on a dive, it’s why we all train for eventualities.

But, do you have the best dive knife for those unexpected issues?

We will cover various uses for dive knives in our buying guide further below, but first, to help you pick the right option, we have put together reviews of the best dive knives currently available.

Because you never know what you’re going to encounter down there. So let’s go through them and find the perfect one for you…

Product Reviews

1 Spyderco Atlantic Salt Lightweight Folding Knife

The first entry on our list of the best dive knives comes from Spyderco in the way of their Atlantic Salt Knife. Being part of their Salt Series, this knife prevents rust due to Spyderco’s use of nitrogen-based H-1 blade steel.

Corrosion resistance to the max…

The Atlantic Salt is a folding knife that is great for keeping the blade dormant when not in use, and the handle is composed of fiberglass reinforced nylon with a textured exterior to provide a resilient grip.

What about the blade?

Holding a spyderedge blade edge to increase the cutting surface, this knife does not have a sharp stabbing point, which many divers prefer due to a lower likelihood of accidental punctures. It does have a quick open thumb flip hole on the knife blade.

Read more about the different diving knife tips in our buying guide below…

The blade has a 3.68-inches length with a hollow grind, and a back lock so it won’t snap closed on your fingers when in use. The overall length comes to 8.27-inches with the blade open, and 4.59-inches with it closed.

Pros Folds away for safety and convenience.

Spyderedge blade for a quick cutting knife. Blade length of 3.86-inches Cons Dome divers prefer solid rather than folding knives.

2 Promate Blunt Tip Titanium Scuba Dive Knife

If you’re not a fan of the idea of fumbling around trying to unfold your knife whilst underwater, then the rest of the diving knives on our list will be more to your liking. Our first full tang knife is manufactured by Promate and fashioned from rust-free titanium.

Use the butt!

The full tang titanium runs the length through to provide a hammer butt, great for smashing out of trouble or banging on your tank to get attention. This knife is available in both blunt and pointed tip designs (see below for the pointed tip review), though if you’re looking for a pointed tip option, we’d recommend the below option from the same knife maker.

Two cutting options…

The knife has a full tang blade running down one side, and a partially serrated edge with a line cutter running down the other. With a cutting surface of 4.45-inches and an overall length of 9.45-inches, you should be able to get out of almost anything with this piece of diving safety equipment.

Knives should never have slipper handles…

On this particular diving knife, Promate provides users with an ergonomic rubber grip with finger ridges. There is also an acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic sheath for keeping you safe when the knife is not in use. The double button push release keeps the knife from disappearing into the blue abyss, as do the two corrosion-proof rubber leg straps.

Pros Full tang titanium blade.

Safety sheath provided. Two cutting edges with serrated option and line cutter. Cons Many users agree that the handle materials and overall construction could do with a quality upgrade.

3 Promate Barracuda Sharp Top Titanium Diving Knife

Stepping things up in overall quality Promate also offers the Barracuda titanium diving knife, marking our third entry on our list of the best scuba dive knives.

Same same, but different…

This knife does look a great deal like the entry above, but with a sharp point rather than a blunt tip. But there are a few upgrades that explain the higher cost.

Still sporting a titanium blade and hammer style base, line-cutting notch and both sharp and serrated edges, and quick release rubber straps for attaching the sheath to your leg, this knife is more of a minor redesign of the above knife.

So, what’s actually improved?

For one thing, the blade is 5-inches long for a slightly longer cutting surface. Additionally, the handle has been re-worked, and we feel this option has a better grip.

The materials still feel less durable than we’d prefer in diving equipment, though as a backup or entry-level knife, this is at least a step up from the last option we reviewed.

Pros Titanium full tang blade.

Safety sheath provided. Two cutting edges with serrated option and line cutter. Cons The handle could be constructed from more durable materials.

4 Cressi Skorpion Tempered Stainless Steel Diving Knife

Cressi makes some of the best value diving knives, and the next two entries on our list of reviews of diving knives are both such options. First, we will cover the Skorpion, which is also our first tempered stainless-steel diving knife.

Stainless-steel provides a less expensive rust resistant option…

The Skorpion is forged from AISI 304 steel and worked to provide a smooth edge, and a serrated back edge with a wire/line cutter incorporated. This should be able to get you through any obstacle, whether your cutting free a turtle from plastic waste, or working on your fishing traps.

Two tip options…

The Skorpion is available in both pointed ad blunt tip designs, so no matter your preference, they have you covered. The blade measures 4.38-inches long, and the overall length is 9.13-inches in total.

We like the one-hand release, auto-locking sheath…

However, we do not like that many users have experienced rusting issues with the hilt. It’s all good to have a rust-free blade, but if the tang is susceptible to rusting, you’ll still need a replacement before long.

Pros On the lower end of the price spectrum.

Sharp and serrated edges, with an incorporated line cutter. Safety sheath provided. Cons Hilt is known to rust.

Hilt is known to rust. Not top of the line materials or construction.

5 Cressi Borg Stainless Steel Diving and Spearfishing Knife

The second option from Cressi for diving knives is their Borg series. This knife is sharpened 304 Japanese stainless-steel with what Cressi calls a strong futuristic design. Rather than the classic design of the Skorpion knife reviewed above, this Borg Knife comes with slicker curves instead of traditional lines.

How does it differ?

Well, other than the blade measuring over an inch longer at 5.51-inches, there isn’t a great deal setting this knife apart from the diving knife reviewed above. Overall, the knife is 10.43-inches, and the handle is designed for use with diving gloves with a small technopolymer thumb tab.

It’s even just about the same price as the last Cressi option…

Other than the look, and slightly longer design, we really can’t find any differences between these two options from Cressi. They both come with a protective sheath, blunt and sharp tips, and a butt cap for hammering.

Pros On the lower end of the price spectrum.

Hilt is known to rust. Too large for many divers.

6 Scubapro Mako Titanium Diving Knife

One of the most well-known makers of diving equipment is Scubapro, having saturated the market by manufacturing high-quality wetsuits, fins, BCDs, and every other aspect of diving gear you can think of. Their reputation for quality gear you can trust is evident in their Mako dive knife.

Match the rest of your equipment with one of the best titanium dive knives…

The 3.5-inch titanium blade is incredibly strong, with a harness that will both maintain a sharp edge and not easily chip or rust. As with many of the dive knives in theses review, there is both a sharp and serrated edge, as well as a line-cutting notch and bottle opener incorporated.

Hopefully, you’ll never need to use this for anything other than cracking a beer…

Dive knives are one piece of equipment that divers hope to never need, but as it could save your life (or someone else’s), it is also a piece of dive gear we should all have. And why bother bringing it along unless it’s of high enough quality to be effective when you need it.

Pros Sharp and serrated blade, with line-cutter and bottle opener.

Sharp and serrated blade, with line-cutter and bottle opener. 3.5-inch blade for a more compact design.

3.5-inch blade for a more compact design. Safety sheath with BCD attachment provided. Cons Not the cheapest options.

7 Promate Pointed Tip Titanium Scuba Dive Knife

Above we reviewed the blunt tip diving knife from Promate, and here we have the same exact knife with a sharp, or pointed, tip. Because some divers prefer to have that point for wedging into cracks.

The tip is the only difference?

Pretty much, yes. The full tang titanium runs the length through to provide a hammer butt, just as with the blunt tip reviewed above.

Is it worth saving money on a diving knife?

In our opinion, no. Diving knives are generally considered a hopefully unnecessary necessity, meaning you hope that you’ll never need it, but you’d better have it just in case.

Still, this knife is cheap enough not to empty your wallet, while being of good enough quality for the occasional diver.

Pros Full tang titanium blade.

Safety sheath provided. Two cutting edges with serrated option and line cutter. Cons Many users agree that the handle materials and overall construction could do with a quality upgrade.

8 Aqua Lung Argonaut Titanium Diving Knife

Another scuba gear manufacturer that is prevalent throughout the industry is Aqua Lung, again making everything from BCDs to wetsuits or any other piece of diving equipment you might need. The Argonaut diving knife is one of their larger options.

Now that’s a military-style diving knife!

Noticeable in the price, as one of the most expensive blades on our list of the best dive knives, the Argonaut is forged from 4mm thick titanium with an EDP coating and a double wrapped 5mm paracord handle. The handle butt is pointed for hammering and braking utility when needed, making this one of the best military dive knives.

No line cutter?

The blade is 4.88-inch long blade is supported by an equally long handle and supplies both a sharp and serrated edge. We do miss the inclusion of a line-cutter, being one of the most useful features on dive knives with all the fishing lines and nets floating around out there….

You can purchase this knife in both pointed and blunt tips, and the sheath does supply two rubber leg straps for those looking not to have a BCD mounted dive knife.

Pros 4mm thick titanium with an EDP coating.

4.88-inch blade length. Safety sheath included. Cons No line-cutter featured.

No line-cutter featured. Most expensive option on our list.

9 Snake Eye Tactical Stainless Steel Dive Knife II

If you are more interested in looking cool than anything else, then you may like this stainless-steel option from Snake Eye Tactical. We wouldn’t consider this a great dive knife without some modifications made prior to entering the water; however, the price point makes it an eye-catcher just the same.

Least expensive on our list of the best dive knife reviews…

When we say a cheaper option, boy, we mean it this time. Costing somewhere near one-twentieth the amount of the above Aqua Lung option, this knife is still manufactured from full stainless steel for a rust-free dive knife.

Are there still two cutting edges?

Yes, or at least that’s an option. This dive knife is available in 4-inch single edge, or double edge (one being serrated) and a line-cutter. There, however, isn’t a real handle.

This is what we meant above about modifications. Ideal for using as a base to wrap your own paracord (or other) handle, we wouldn’t try using this minimal handle underwater ourselves.

Customizable, but still possibly too cheap…

Pros Very inexpensive.

Very inexpensive. 4-inch blade with single and double cutting-edge options.

4-inch blade with single and double cutting-edge options. Great for the minimalists. Cons Handle is insufficient for many users.

Handle is insufficient for many users. Anti-rust coating is thinner than needed for long-term use.

10 Aqua Lung Squeeze Lock Titanium Tanto Tip Dive Knife

The final entry on the list of the best dive knives is another option from Aqua Lung. This time employing their tanto tip on a squeeze lock design, Aqua Lung provides a safe option that may just be one of the best small dive knives.

With a 3-inch titanium blade and overall 6.5-inch design, this is one of the smaller options reviewed here. We should note that the manufacturer also produces a 304 series stainless-steel option in addition to this high-grade Beta Alloy Titanium. Just ensure you order your appropriate preference.

Squeeze for safety…

On this particular knife, Aqua Lung employees their patented secure locking system utilizing a natural handle squeeze release. We like this easily accessible feature that still keeps the knife from coming loose and slipping away.

We also like the ability to mount to a buoyancy compensator using the hose mount kit, or the stainless-steel barnacle nuts that are provided.

Pros Squeeze release locking design.

Squeeze release locking design. 3-inch titanium blade.

3-inch titanium blade. Safety sheath included. Cons Some users have complained of the sheath being difficult to attach.

Best Dive Knives Buying Guide

That concludes our list of reviews of the best quality dive knives. You should now have a clear picture of various features available in diving knives, so now you just need to determine which of these is the best diving knife for you.

What to consider first?

While there are a few important factors, the first decision to make is what kind of tip you’d like on your diving knife. There’s a good reason to go with a sharp-pointed knife, how else will you stab any villains as you try to escape in an action movie-style swim into the depths?

In all seriousness, these knives are called diving knives, but they can be used for just about any water sport requiring a rust-proof blade. Especially useful for fishermen, there’s a number of scenarios a pointed tip knife would be the preference in.

Pointed tips will break more easily

This fact and concerns of punctures are the two main reasons, so many divers prefer a blunt tip knife. You’re able to wedge into rock cervices for prying open an area or keeping yourself in place should the current suddenly start spinning.

What about the handle?

Whatever you end up purchasing, make sure you try the knife underwater prior to heading out on your dive. While most of these options have handles specifically designed to maintain their grip in the wet, you also need to consider if you intend to use diving gloves.

Sheath that blade before you cut yourself

Diving knives are a great reassurance to have on your person when heading out into the great deep blue. It’s comforting to know you have a blade you can use to cut yourself, your buddy, or that turtle, manta, or what have you free from a fishing line or net.

The oceans are becoming increasingly full of rubbish, are you prepared?

Now the last, if not the most important aspect to consider when selecting a knife for diving.

What kind of metal do you want your blade in?

The vast majority of diving blades are titanium or stainless steel, due to their need to be rustproof with the regular exposure to saltwater. Of these two options, stainless-steel is the softer metal.

What does this mean?

Being softer makes the stainless-steel easier and quicker to sharpen than a titanium blade, however that then means you’ll have to do as much more often. Titanium, on the other hand, tends to be more expensive. This is because titanium is lighter and stronger, so it will hold its edge longer and is less susceptible to corrosion. It may be more expensive, but in general, titanium makes the best quality dive knives.

The lighter weight makes titanium a better option for traveling divers.

Need something to go with your new knife?

So, what are the Best Dive Knives?

That completes our list of the best dive knives for sale, with reviews of each knife and a buying guide to help you to break down the processes into the most important factors.

Now you just need to make a purchase and join us in the sea.

If you still have any questions about which knife would be the best piece for you, then you should likely go blow some bubbles at fish and clear your head before making a purchase. But if you’d like our suggestion just the same, we would go with the…

SCUBAPRO Mako Titanium Diving Knife

Featuring an incredibly strong 3.5-inch titanium blade, with a harness that maintains a sharp edge and will not easily chip or rust. Its blade has both a sharp and serrated edge, as well as a line-cutting notch and a bottle opener. Basically, everything anyone would want from a superb, durable dive knife!