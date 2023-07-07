Daiwa Legacy Massage Chair Review

We all agree that finding the perfect massage chair is an extremely difficult task. Some don’t offer the features you want while some just don’t soothe your chronic pain.

Hence, it is essential that you find the right massage chair to suit your needs. But, how do you find the perfect chair with so many options available in the market? Actually, it’s quite easy.

All you need to do is determine your needs. Then, select the features you want from a massage chair. If you’re unsure about the important features, don’t worry! We’ll talk about everything in detail later.

This Daiwa massage chair review will surely help you with your decision. This review covers every feature, the chair’s strongest points, and its limitations so you can make an informed decision. Let’s get started!

Top Features

The Daiwa massage chair offers the latest features which can tackle all health-related issues. But that’s not all. The chair allows you to relax whenever you want. You can have a massage while watching TV or can relieve chronic pain while reading a book. Its top features include:

Hybrid L/S – track design and quad rollers This is the most important feature in every massage chair. Why is it so important? The type of track and kind of rollers used basically affect every other feature the massage chair contains. In this case, Daiwa made the right choice. The massage chair is designed with a hybrid-track which gives a long massage stroke. The massage also extends under the seat, reaching the backs of your thighs and your glutes. There’s more! The chair also features quad rollers. These rollers closely replicate the feel of human hands, providing an excellent, relaxing massage experience. Daiwa also uses various other technologies to enhance the core massage experience that the chair provides. Check Price On Amazon

3D body scan The 3D scan is not common enough to be called an industry standard. But the feature is being increasingly added in massage chairs. Before giving a massage, the chair scans your body. It then adjusts the width of the massage field and the positions of the rollers according to your body shape and type. If the chair is unable to take a body scan, don’t worry! You can just use the remote and make manual adjustments. This ensures that the rollers always hit exactly at the place you want them to. Zero-gravity seating This feature helps enhance and improve the core massage experience. The zero-gravity seating allows you to sit in a position where your knees are slightly elevated above your heart. This position presses down most of your body’s weight against the rollers, resulting in a deeper, more effective massage. Although this is an excellent feature, the chair only offers one seating position. The massage experience could be further improved with two or three different seating positions. A number of massage techniques

The massage chair offers various massage techniques, including:

Music sync Knocking These are all fairly basic techniques. Even most low-end massage chairs feature these massage techniques, so it’s nothing new. Regarding pre-programmed options, the Daiwa massage chair offers: Refresh

One drawback of these features is that you cannot change the intensity settings. The chair features a deep tissue massage, but what if you want to change the intensity? You can only increase the massage strength by removing the extra padding in the seat.

You can, however, regulate the speed of the roller using the remote. The remote has five different speed settings. But there’s a catch. These speed settings don’t help in increasing the total number of massage combinations available. Hence, this feature is poorly implemented.

Air massage mode The Daiwa Legacy massage chair is designed with 48-second generation airbags. The airbags are strategically positioned throughout the chair and deliver an excellent full body air massage. The best part? You can choose between three different intensity levels using the remote. But the real story? According to the price of the chair, the feature is a bit below average. The massage is certainly acceptable, but it’s not something new or remarkable. That’s not all. As offered by several other models, you can also activate airbags by body region or part if you don’t want a full-body air massage. The regions offered include:

Spot and partial modes This is an excellent feature provided by the massage chair. Why is it important? The spot and partial modes add significant therapeutic value to the chair. The feature allows you to interrupt any massage and focus the rollers on the regions you’re hurting. You can massage those regions as long as you want and then continue the remaining massage. The best part? The spot and partial modes increase flexibility and give you the relief you’re looking for. Spot massage works by focusing the rollers on a region around six inches in diameter, starting from the area you activate the mode. Partial also works the same way. The only difference is that it covers around one-third of your back. Rocking rotation technology The rocking rotation technology is a pretty uncommon feature. In fact, it is found in only 15% of the massage chairs available on the market today. Although the feature is relaxing, there’s a catch. There is no evidence that rocking is therapeutically beneficial. This is one of those features you’re either going to absolutely love and use every time you sit in the massage chair. Or, you’ll never use it, and it will just be a button that you never push. There’s no in-between. This feature is surely worth experimenting with. However, don’t be surprised if you don’t use the feature at all. Deep tissue massage along with manual adjustment options This feature has already been mentioned above, but let’s discuss it in further detail. The massage chair’s zero-gravity feature only offers one intensity setting. And some users have complained about the setting being too strong. However, if you suffer from chronic pain, you might require an even more intense massage. If you want to increase the intensity, there’s a very easy solution. You can remove the extra padding in the chair. This is the only way of increasing the intensity, which is a disappointment, given the price of the chair. Body stretch This is one of the most attractive features the Daiwa massage chair offers. If you’re a chronic pain sufferer, this is an important feature you’ll need. The body stretching feature helps provide instant pain relief. It works similarly to a chiropractic adjustment. It works by taking pressure off the compressed discs in your spine. The body stretch feature offered by the chair is quite intense. Depending on your pain level, it might even be painful if you start without a warmup. If you do find it too intense, it is advisable to have a regular heat massage to loosen your back a little before using this feature. Full track heat Along with the body stretch, this is another excellent feature of the Daiwa massage chair. The best part? Both features provide significant therapeutic value and are surely stand-out features. Most of the chairs available on the market today offer the heat feature. But the catch? Most of these chairs only offer heat in the lumbar region. What makes Legacy different is that the chair provides heat along the entire massage track. The heat reaches your upper shoulders and the backs of your thighs. This is an excellent feature and is one of the most comprehensive heat systems offered by massage chairs today. Calf and foot massage More than half of the chair’s airbags are located in the leg massage ports. Hence, the calf massage is provided entirely by airbags, making it an excellent massage. But the best part? The foot massage is even better. Most chairs that feature a roller-based foot massage use a simple dual roller system. But why is the Legacy different? The chair stands out because it provides the massage by using a combination of airbags for the top of your feet. In addition, the chair also features stationary massage pads and tri-rollers in each foot well. Although the stationary pads are a bit weak, the combination is excellent. If you spend several hours of the day on your feet, this will surely become your favorite feature. Extendable ottoman While this is a small feature, it is very important for a specific market segment. Because of the extension module on the ottoman, the massage chair is suitable for users up to 6’4’’in height. Taller users usually have a more limited selection of massage chairs, so this is an excellent feature. Well-designed and easy to use remote The chair’s remote is well-designed and organized. This makes every feature very easy to find. But the real story? The reason the features are easy to find is that the chair doesn’t offer nearly as many features as offered by other top end chairs.

Pros And Cons

Pros

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> In conclusion, the Daiwa Legacy massage chair is an excellent chair which might change your perception of relaxation. The chair has all the features you could think of in terms of both convenience and relaxation. The best part? All these features have been implemented professionally. You’ll find these features in other massage chairs, but they won’t nearly be as effective. In short, the chair has plenty of unrealized potential. It is the perfect massage chair for people suffering from chronic pain.

