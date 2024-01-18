Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove Review In 2023

Internal heating is not always an option for many people. Instead, they opt for the traditional way of burning wood in the fireplace, use gas or electric heaters, and even in some cases, make use of coal. Along with the joy and enjoyment of snow, winter also brings with it the bitter cold.

So, what options are present to heat up your homes in an affordable manner? The answer lies in the Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove; a portable and easy-to-use stove for heating up your home.

You’re about to learn all about it in the Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove Review!

Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove The Portable Pellet Stove

This particular new wood mini pellet stove by Castle offers users affordability, practicality, and style. Without taking up too much space, this stove makes for a practical purchase at an affordable price. Moreover, with its fine finish, the product does not fall back on style.

The product comes with 5 different heating levels which you can set up using either the manual mode, the thermostat mode, or a weekly operational mode. Furthermore, this portable pellet stove also comes with a calendar and time-based heating options.

Likewise, an added advantage of this Castle wood pellet stove is that you can put it in any room without taking up much space or making the room dirty. This is because the stove is an all-in-all with no extra tubes or attachments.

Castle Serenity Wood Pellet Stove – Fast Facts

Dimensions 23.75 inches of depth, 34 inches of height, 18.25 inches of width, 3 inches exhaust Weight 186 pounds Thermostat Adjustable Built-in Controller Yes Safety Overload protection and safety shields are present Fuel Wood pellets with a capacity of 40 pounds Heating 1500 square feet coverage Input and Output 31,960 BTU and 9,575 – 22,226 BTU Burn Time 12 hours on high setting and a day on full setting Plug 120 volts Wattage Details 77 watts, 400 watts, 3.3 amps Certification EPA, ETL and Mobile Home certified

Serenity Wood Pellet Stove Top Features

Easy to Install This Castle serenity wood pellet stove takes less than 2 hours to set-up. Also, as there are no additional tubes and attachments to install, this makes this stove an affordable option. Besides, due to its compact design, the stove can fit almost anywhere. All you need to do is follow the instructions given in the manual, and you are good to go. Programmed Controller The adjustable controller can be set for each day of the week and can time the stove on and off accordingly. Also, the controller can adjust the temperature of this pellet stove according to the degree of heat needed. Apart from this, users can also set it to a local thermostat level or choose from the 5 different heat levels, thus allowing you to control the temperature manually. Easy to Clean Most pellet stoves come with chambers that are hard to clean. In some cases, these chambers chock with ash, hence, compromising on the heat that the stove provides. However, with this mini pellet stove, you just have to dump out the ash from the firepot and ash pan. There are no hidden chambers that require cleaning. Heating This stove uses the latest heat exchanger technology inspired by cooled fin engines. This technology thus, helps distribute heat evenly even in the smallest of rooms. Furthermore, with this technology, ash, and other wastage is kept at a bare minimum. Construction This Castle pellet stove is made using steel, both inside and outside the body. Steel is a great conductor and retainer of heat. However, an added benefit is that not the whole stove heats up. But, instead, only the areas around the stove do so, making this stove a safe purchase option as well. Check Best Price On Amazon Ignition You do not need to start up this stove the traditional way. Just turn on the switch and set the thermostat to your required setting. Once on, the auger will transfer the wood pellets to a chute, and from there t. Next, they will go into another chute. Next, these pellets will land in the firepot where they will burn. Also, this feature makes this stove a quiet pellet stove. Shut Down Apart from an automatic ignition feature, this stove can also shut down automatically. All you need to do is press the turn off button. Next, the exhaust will continue to operate until it cooled down. Also, pellets will no longer transfer into the firepot. Check Best Price On Amazon After reaching a safe cooling temperature, the stove will turn off automatically. Safety

In case of a power outage, the exhaust will shut off on its own. However, if the temperature is at 120F or higher when the light comes back on, the exhaust fan will run until the desired amount of coolness is reached.

Moreover, apart from this, this pellet stove is EPA, EPL and Mobile Home certified.

The Accessories

1 Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove

1 Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove User manual 1

User manual 1 1 ash pan

1 ash pan 1 pedestal

1 pedestal 5 heat shields

Pros And Cons Of Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove

Pros

This Castle serenity wood pellet stove features automatic operations.

This Castle serenity wood pellet stove features automatic operations. This mini pellet stove supports all types of pellets.

This mini pellet stove supports all types of pellets. Quality steel has been used for the construction of this Castle serenity wood pellet stove. Thus, making it an efficient conductor and retainer of heat.

Quality steel has been used for the construction of this Castle serenity wood pellet stove. Thus, making it an efficient conductor and retainer of heat. The latest heat exchanger technology provides even distribution of heat thus, minimizing waste.

The latest heat exchanger technology provides even distribution of heat thus, minimizing waste. This particular product comes with 5 different shield protectors.

This particular product comes with 5 different shield protectors. This mini pellet stove has been EPA, EPL and Mobile Home certified.

This mini pellet stove has been EPA, EPL and Mobile Home certified. It is an easy to use product hence, saves time.

It is an easy to use product hence, saves time. You can adjust the thermostat according to your requirement.

You can adjust the thermostat according to your requirement. You can control the thermostat via the programmable controller.

Cons

There may be a risk of a fire breaking out because of the blower.

There may be a risk of a fire breaking out because of the blower. The automatic ignition feature may take up more energy.

The automatic ignition feature may take up more energy. Some maintenance would be needed.

Some maintenance would be needed. The outer body of the pellet stove may become hot.

Warranty

Ardisam Inc. is a manufacturing company that provides coverage of one year against the Castle serenity wood pellet stove. Hence, the warranty covers but is not limited to:

Blowers

Blowers Wiring

Wiring Vacuum switches

Vacuum switches Speed controls

Speed controls Control boxes

Control boxes Switches

Switches Pilot assemblies

Pilot assemblies Thermostats

Thermostats Igniters

Moreover, the responsibility for warranty replacement is that of the owner.

Comparison

Let’s see how the Castle Serenity Wood Pellet Stove fairs against other similar products:

Summers Heat SHP10 Pellet Stove

Similar in the 40-pound area, the differences lie in the size and weight. Thus, this particular product is somewhat smaller and lighter in weight than the Castle pellet stove. However, it has a burn time of 20 hours.

Consequently, the Castle serenity wood pellet stove has a burn time of 12 hours when on low setting and a burn time of 24 hours when on high setting.

Many people also often opt for this one as the replacement for the Castle Serenity stove. However, then again, this model, although good with advantages like low emissions, does not match up to the Serenity wood pellet stove.

This particular model has a larger design and a larger window. Also, as compared to the Castle serenity wood pellet stove, there was no mention of a programmed controller on this particular remote.

Is Castle Serenity Stove the best choice?

When comparing the Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove with these two particular models, it seems to be more superior. Thus, the two Summer pellet stove models each have their own set of pros and cons, Castle has the upper-hand.

Also, with features like a programmed remote, safety shields, solid construction, and overall decent Amazon rating and customer reviews, Castle boasts more.

Conclusion

Overall, the Castle 12327 Serenity Wood Pellet Stove is a choice that can be considered. Although the outer covering may get hot and there is a risk of fire due to the blower, the pros have it covered. This particular product comes with 5 safety shields and an automatic safety feature allowing the risks of these cons being minimized.

Also, as compared to similar options, this particular product has the upper-hand.

Plus, if you’re looking for practicality, style, and affordability in one place, then the Castle 12327 is a choice worth considering.