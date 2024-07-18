Can you watch the chosen on a computer?

If you’re a fan of The Chosen, the widely popular crowd-funded television series about the life of Jesus Christ, you may be wondering if you can watch it on your computer. The good news is, yes, you can indeed watch The Chosen on a computer!
The creators of The Chosen have made it incredibly easy for viewers to access their content on various devices, including computers. By following a few simple steps, you can enjoy this groundbreaking series right from the comfort of your own computer screen.
How to watch The Chosen on a computer?
To watch The Chosen on your computer, you need to follow these steps:
1. **Visit the official website:** Open your web browser and go to thechosen.tv. This is the official website for The Chosen.
2. **Sign up or log in:** On the website, you will find an option to sign up or log in. If you already have an account, simply log in. Otherwise, sign up for a new account by providing your email address and creating a password.
3. **Select the episode:** Once you’re logged in, you will have access to all the episodes of The Chosen. Choose the episode you want to watch.
4. **Click on “Watch Now”:** After selecting the episode, click on the “Watch Now” button. This will start the video player on your computer.
5. **Enjoy the show:** Sit back, relax, and enjoy watching The Chosen on your computer! You can also adjust the video quality and enable subtitles if desired.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I watch The Chosen on my laptop?
Absolutely! You can watch The Chosen on any computer or laptop with an internet connection.
2. Is The Chosen available on streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime?
No, The Chosen is not available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime. You can only watch it through the official website, thechosen.tv.
3. Is there a specific web browser I need to use to watch The Chosen?
No, you can watch The Chosen on any web browser such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge.
4. Do I need to pay to watch The Chosen on my computer?
No, The Chosen has a unique “pay it forward” model, allowing viewers to watch the series for free. However, if you enjoy the show and want to support its production, you have the option to make a voluntary contribution.
5. Can I download episodes of The Chosen on my computer?
As of now, The Chosen does not offer the option to download episodes. However, you can stream them directly from the website whenever you want.
6. Can I watch The Chosen offline on my computer?
No, you need an active internet connection to watch The Chosen on your computer. It cannot be watched offline.
7. Are there any restrictions on where I can watch The Chosen on a computer?
As long as you have an internet connection, you can watch The Chosen on your computer from anywhere in the world.
8. Can I watch The Chosen on a desktop computer?
Absolutely! The Chosen is compatible with both desktop and laptop computers.
9. Can multiple people watch The Chosen simultaneously on the same account?
Yes, you can share your account with others, allowing multiple people to watch The Chosen simultaneously on different computers.
10. How often are new episodes of The Chosen released?
New episodes of The Chosen are released on a regular basis. The creators aim to produce eight seasons encompassing the entire life of Jesus.
11. Can I watch The Chosen on my work computer?
Yes, you can watch The Chosen on your work computer as long as you have access to a web browser and an internet connection.
12. Can I watch The Chosen on a public computer such as in a library?
Yes, you can watch The Chosen on a public computer as long as you have permission to use the computer and access the internet. However, it’s always recommended to follow the rules and regulations of the specific place where you’re using the computer.
In conclusion, watching The Chosen on a computer is a simple and accessible process. By visiting the official website and following a few steps, you can enjoy this remarkable series on the big screen of your computer. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the compelling world of The Chosen!