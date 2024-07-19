If you’re wondering whether or not you can use a USB hard drive on your PlayStation 4 (PS4) console, you’ve come to the right place. Many gamers like to expand their console’s storage capacity to accommodate larger games, additional content, and more. While the PS4 comes with a built-in hard drive, it can fill up quickly, and that’s where the USB hard drive option becomes appealing. So, let’s address the big question directly:
**Can you use a USB hard drive on PS4?**
Yes, absolutely! PlayStation 4 systems after system software update 4.50 allow you to connect an external USB hard drive to expand your console’s storage capacity. This update introduced the much-anticipated feature, giving gamers the ability to install and run applications directly from an external storage source.
1. What are the requirements for using a USB hard drive on PS4?
To use a USB hard drive on your PS4, you’ll need a PS4 console running system software 4.50 or later, a compatible USB 3.0 external hard drive (ranging from 250GB to 8TB in size), and a USB 3.0 cable.
2. Can I use multiple external hard drives at once?
No, unfortunately, you can only use one USB hard drive at a time on a PS4. However, you can swap multiple hard drives as needed.
3. Can I use a USB thumb drive instead of a USB hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB thumb drive, also known as a flash drive, with your PS4. However, the storage capacity is limited compared to USB hard drives, so it might not be suitable for larger game installations.
4. Can I use the USB hard drive for backups?
No, the external USB hard drive cannot be used to back up your PS4 system files. It is only supported for game installations and running applications directly from the external storage.
5. Will my saved games and settings be transferred to the USB hard drive?
No, your saved games, applications, and settings will continue to be stored on the internal hard drive of the PS4. The USB hard drive is purely for game installations and running games/apps directly from it.
6. Can I format the USB hard drive as exFAT?
Yes, the PS4 supports exFAT, as well as FAT32 and NTFS file systems. However, it is recommended to use exFAT for its compatibility with larger file sizes.
7. What happens if I unplug the USB hard drive while the console is running?
Doing so could disrupt data transfer and potentially cause damage to the files on the USB hard drive. It’s important to safely remove the external storage device by navigating to the “Devices” menu in the PS4 settings before unplugging it.
8. Can I use the USB hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can connect the USB hard drive to different PS4 consoles and access the installed games and apps. However, save files and settings are tied to individual accounts on each console and cannot be accessed cross-platform.
9. Can the USB hard drive be used for media playback?
No, the USB hard drive is strictly for game installations and running applications only. Media files like music, videos, and images are still limited to being played from a USB thumb drive or streamed from other sources.
10. Can I use the USB hard drive for my PS4 Pro?
Yes, the USB hard drive feature is fully compatible with both the standard PS4 and the PS4 Pro.
11. Is it possible to transfer games from the internal hard drive to the USB hard drive?
The PS4 system does not currently offer a built-in feature to transfer games between internal and external storage. To use the USB hard drive for game installations, you’ll need to download or re-install the games to the external storage directly.
12. Can I use the USB hard drive to play games on other platforms?
No, the USB hard drive feature is exclusive to the PS4 console family. It cannot be used to play games on other gaming platforms or devices.
In conclusion, being able to use a USB hard drive on your PS4 opens up a world of possibilities with expanded storage capacity. With a simple setup process and compatibility with various file systems, it’s a convenient solution for gamers who want to install and run their games directly from an external source. So, feel free to go ahead and connect that USB hard drive to your PS4 to enjoy a more extensive gaming library without worrying about storage constraints.