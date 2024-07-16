**Can you upgrade RAM on Surface Go?**
The Surface Go, Microsoft’s lightweight and portable tablet, has gained popularity due to its versatility and performance. However, when it comes to upgrading the device, there are limited options available. One particular area of interest for users is the RAM. The question on many minds is: Can you upgrade the RAM on a Surface Go?
**The answer is no. The RAM on the Surface Go is not upgradeable.** Unlike traditional laptops or desktop computers, where you can easily upgrade the RAM by simply swapping out memory modules, the Surface Go’s RAM is soldered directly onto the motherboard. This design choice eliminates the possibility of upgrading the RAM after purchase.
The Surface Go is available in two configurations: one with 4GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. To make the most informed decision, it is crucial to carefully consider your requirements before purchasing the device. While 4GB of RAM may be sufficient for basic tasks like web browsing, email, and word processing, 8GB of RAM provides a significant boost in multitasking capabilities and performance, especially when running more demanding applications.
FAQs:
1. Can I add more RAM to my Surface Go?
No, you cannot add more RAM to a Surface Go as the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard.
4. How much RAM do I need for everyday use on a Surface Go?
For basic tasks like web browsing, email, and word processing, 4GB of RAM should be sufficient. However, if you plan on running more demanding applications or multitasking heavily, upgrading to 8GB of RAM is recommended.
7. Is there any way to increase performance on a Surface Go without upgrading the RAM?
While you cannot upgrade the RAM on a Surface Go, there are other measures you can take to improve performance. These include optimizing your software, managing background processes, and utilizing external storage options to free up internal storage space.
8. Can I use an external RAM module to increase the RAM on a Surface Go?
No, using an external RAM module to increase the RAM on a Surface Go is not possible. The RAM is integrated into the device and cannot be expanded.
9. Will upgrading the RAM on a Surface Go void the warranty?
As you cannot upgrade the RAM on a Surface Go, the question of warranty becomes irrelevant. However, it is always recommended to consult the manufacturer’s warranty documentation for complete information.
10. Why did Microsoft make the RAM non-upgradable on the Surface Go?
The decision to make the RAM non-upgradable on the Surface Go is likely due to design and space limitations. The compact, thin form factor of the Surface Go necessitates soldering the RAM to the motherboard to save space and maximize performance.
11. Can I upgrade the storage capacity on a Surface Go?
Yes, you can upgrade the storage capacity on a Surface Go by utilizing the built-in microSD card slot or connecting an external storage device via the USB port.
12. What are the other key specifications of the Surface Go?
Apart from RAM, the Surface Go features a 10-inch PixelSense display, Intel Pentium Gold processor, a choice of SSD storage options, a USB-C port, Surface Connect for charging and connecting accessories, and runs Windows 10 Home in S mode (which can be switched to regular Windows 10).