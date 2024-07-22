Can you transfer steam games to another computer?

Introduction
Steam is a popular video game digital distribution platform that allows gamers to purchase, download, and play games on their computers. One common question among Steam users is whether it is possible to transfer their games to another computer. In this article, we will tackle this question directly and provide you with a comprehensive guide to transferring your precious Steam games.
The answer: Yes, you can transfer Steam games to another computer
Transferring your Steam games to another computer is entirely possible, thanks to Steam’s robust cloud-based system. This method allows you to reinstall your games on a different computer without having to redownload them all over again. The process involves using Steam’s built-in features to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transfer.
How to transfer Steam games to another computer
To transfer your Steam games to another computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Install Steam
Install the Steam client on the new computer by visiting the official Steam website and downloading the latest version. Once the installation is complete, log in to your Steam account.
Step 2: Locate the Steam library folder
On the original computer, navigate to the Steam library folder, which is typically found in the “C:Program FilesSteam” directory. There, you’ll find a folder named “steamapps.”
Step 3: Copy the game files
Copy the entire “steamapps” folder to an external storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
Step 4: Transfer the game files to the new computer
Plug the external storage device into the new computer and locate the Steam installation folder. Paste the entire “steamapps” folder into the new computer’s Steam directory, replacing any existing files if prompted.
Step 5: Verify the integrity of game files
Launch the Steam client on the new computer and proceed to install the games you transferred. Steam will detect the existing files and validate them, ensuring their integrity and functionality.
Step 6: Start playing!
Once the validation process is complete, your transferred games will be ready to play on your new computer. Simply click on the game in your Steam library, and it will launch as usual.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my Steam games to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer your Steam games to multiple computers using the same procedure outlined above.
2. Will my game progress be saved when transferring games between computers?
Yes, your game progress will be saved when transferring games between computers, as long as the game supports cloud saves.
3. Do I need to be connected to the internet to transfer my Steam games?
No, an internet connection is not necessary while transferring your Steam games between computers. However, you will need an internet connection to download any updates or new games.
4. Can I transfer all the games on my Steam account?
Yes, you can transfer all the games on your Steam account. The process is the same for all games in your library.
5. Can I transfer my Steam games to a Mac if they were originally purchased on a Windows PC?
Yes, you can transfer your Steam games between different operating systems, such as Windows and macOS. However, not all games are compatible with both systems, so be sure to check the game’s system requirements.
6. Can I transfer my Steam games to an external hard drive and then play them on any computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Steam games to an external hard drive and play them on any computer that has Steam installed.
7. Can I transfer my Steam games to another computer by using a local network?
Yes, you can transfer your Steam games to another computer using a local network. Steam provides a built-in feature called “Steam In-Home Streaming” that allows you to stream games from one computer to another.
8. How long does it take to transfer Steam games to another computer?
The time it takes to transfer your Steam games to another computer depends on the size of the games and the speed of your storage device. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.
9. Do I need to uninstall my Steam games from the original computer after transferring them?
No, it is not necessary to uninstall your Steam games from the original computer after transferring them. However, you can choose to uninstall them if you no longer require them on that computer.
10. What happens if I uninstall a game on the new computer after transferring it?
Uninstalling a game on the new computer will remove the game files from that specific device. However, the game files will still remain in your Steam library, allowing you to reinstall the game on that computer or any other computer in the future.
11. Can I transfer my Steam games if I no longer have access to the original computer?
Yes, even if you no longer have access to the original computer, you can still transfer your Steam games to another computer by using the steps mentioned above. All you need is a backup of the “steamapps” folder containing the game files.
12. What if I encounter any issues during the transfer process?
If you encounter any issues during the transfer process, such as missing files or errors, you can try running the Steam client’s built-in “Verify Integrity of Game Files” function. This feature will check for any missing or corrupted files and attempt to repair them. If the problem persists, you can seek further assistance from the Steam support team.