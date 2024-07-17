**Can you transfer data from PS4 to PS5 with USB?**
The long-anticipated release of the PlayStation 5 has left many gamers wondering about the compatibility of their beloved PS4 games and data. With such a significant upgrade in technology, it’s only natural to question whether you can transfer data from your PS4 to the new PS5. Thankfully, the answer to this burning question is a resounding YES.
**How does it work?**
Transferring your data from a PS4 to a PS5 is a simple and straightforward process. All you need is a USB storage device, a PlayStation Plus subscription, and access to both your PS4 and the new PS5.
1. First, you’ll need to ensure that your PS4 and PS5 are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
2. Insert the USB storage device into your PS4 and head to the settings menu.
3. In the settings menu, select “System” and then “Back Up and Restore.”
4. Choose the “Back Up PS4” option and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the backup process.
5. Once the backup is complete, remove the USB storage device from your PS4 and connect it to your PS5.
6. Turn on your new PS5 and follow the on-screen prompts to begin the setup process.
7. When prompted, select the option to transfer your data from a USB storage device.
8. Follow the instructions to transfer your games, saved data, settings, and any other content you wish to move to your new console.
9. Enjoy your familiar gaming experience on the PlayStation 5!
Related FAQs:
**1. Can I transfer game saves from my PS4 to PS5 with this method?**
Yes, the USB transfer method allows you to transfer your game saves from your PS4 to your PS5.
**2. Do I need a PlayStation Plus subscription to transfer my data?**
Yes, a PlayStation Plus subscription is necessary for transferring data from your PS4 to your PS5.
**3. Can I transfer all of my games with this method?**
Yes, you can transfer all of your games, including digital downloads and disc-based games, from your PS4 to your PS5.
**4. Will my trophies and achievements transfer to the PS5 as well?**
Yes, your trophies and achievements will be transferred alongside your game data.
**5. Is there a limit to the amount of data I can transfer?**
There is no specific limit mentioned, but it’s important to note that the size of your USB storage device should be large enough to accommodate the data you wish to transfer.
**6. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB storage device?**
No, the PlayStation 5 does not currently support transferring data directly from an external hard drive. You must use a USB storage device for the transfer.
**7. Can I transfer data between multiple PS4 consoles before transferring it to the PS5?**
Yes, you can transfer data from one PS4 console to another using the same USB storage device before ultimately transferring it to the PS5.
**8. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my data?**
Although an internet connection is required for both the PS4 and PS5 to connect to the Wi-Fi network, transferring data via USB does not depend on an active internet connection.
**9. Will transferring data erase it from my PS4?**
No, transferring data from your PS4 to your PS5 does not erase it from your original console. You’ll still be able to access your data on your PS4 even after the transfer.
**10. Can I transfer data between PS5 consoles using this method?**
As of now, the USB transfer method is specifically designed for transferring data from a PS4 to a PS5. Transferring data between PS5 consoles using this method is not currently supported.
**11. Can I transfer data from my PS5 back to my PS4 if I change my mind?**
No, the USB transfer method only works for transferring data from a PS4 to a PS5. You cannot transfer data from a PS5 back to a PS4.
**12. Is there a time limit for how long the transfer process can take?**
There is no specific time limit mentioned for the transfer process, but it may vary depending on the size and amount of data being transferred.