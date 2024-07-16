Can you store steam games on external hard drive?

**Can you store Steam games on an external hard drive?**
Yes, you can store Steam games on an external hard drive. Steam allows you to add additional library folders to store your games, including on external storage devices. This provides an excellent solution for gamers who have limited storage space on their primary hard drive or simply want to organize their game library efficiently. By following a few simple steps, you can seamlessly store and play your Steam games from an external hard drive.
To get started, connect your external hard drive to your computer and ensure that it is properly recognized by your system. Once connected, follow these steps:
**Step 1:** Launch the Steam client on your computer and click on “Steam” in the top-left corner of the window.
**Step 2:** From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”
**Step 3:** In the Settings window, click on the “Downloads” tab.
**Step 4:** Within the Downloads tab, click on the “Steam Library Folders” button.
**Step 5:** A new window will appear with the option to “Add Library Folder.” Click on it.
**Step 6:** Choose the external hard drive from the list of available drives and click on “New Folder” to create a new folder where your games will be stored.
**Step 7:** Give your new folder a name and click on “OK.”
**Step 8:** Back in the Steam Library Folders window, you will now see the newly added folder on your external hard drive. Click on “Select” to set it as the default installation folder for your games.
**Step 9:** Close the Settings window.
From now on, whenever you download or install a game through Steam, you will have the option to choose the installation location. Simply select the external hard drive folder you created, and the game will be stored there.
Having covered the main question, here are some additional FAQs related to storing Steam games on an external hard drive:
1. Can I install and play games directly from an external hard drive?
Yes, Steam allows you to install and play games directly from an external hard drive, providing convenient access and flexibility.
2. Can I move already installed Steam games to an external hard drive?
Certainly! Steam provides a built-in feature to move installed games to different library folders, including those located on an external hard drive.
3. Will storing games on an external hard drive affect their performance?
No, storing games on an external hard drive does not significantly affect their performance. However, it’s worth noting that slower transfer speeds of some external drives may result in slightly longer loading times.
4. Can I use multiple external hard drives to store my Steam games?
Absolutely! Steam supports multiple library folders, allowing you to distribute your games across multiple external hard drives or a combination of internal and external storage.
5. Can I play my Steam games on a different computer using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can play your Steam games on a different computer by connecting your external hard drive and logging in to your Steam account. Ensure that the necessary game files are downloaded and updated on the computer you wish to play on.
6. Are there any limitations to storing games on an external hard drive?
While there are no specific limitations, it’s important to choose a reliable and fast external hard drive to ensure optimal performance and minimize potential issues.
7. Can I disconnect the external hard drive while running Steam?
It is generally recommended to close the Steam client and safely eject the external hard drive before disconnecting it to avoid potential data corruption or game-related errors.
8. Can I use an external SSD instead of a traditional hard drive to store my games?
Definitely! Using an external SSD can provide even faster loading times and improved overall performance compared to traditional hard drives.
9. Can I store games from other platforms, such as Origin or Epic Games Store, on an external hard drive?
Yes, similar to Steam, other gaming platforms often provide options to choose installation locations, allowing you to store games from different platforms on an external hard drive.
10. Can I use an external hard drive to back up my Steam game saves?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to create backups of your Steam game saves, providing an additional layer of protection for your progress and achievements.
11. Will using an external hard drive for my Steam games affect my computer’s performance?
Using an external hard drive for your Steam games typically doesn’t impact your computer’s overall performance. However, slower external drives may slightly affect loading times.
12. Can I format my external hard drive without losing my installed Steam games?
If you format your external hard drive, you will lose all the data stored on it, including your Steam games. Therefore, it’s crucial to back up your games before formatting any storage device.