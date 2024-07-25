Instagram Live is a popular feature that allows users to broadcast live videos to their followers in real-time. While it is primarily designed for mobile use, there are ways to view Instagram Live on a computer. In this article, we will explore the various methods through which you can watch Instagram Live broadcasts on your computer.
Can you see Instagram Live on computer?
Yes, you can now watch Instagram Live broadcasts on your computer.
Instagram has recently introduced a feature that allows users to view Instagram Live videos on their desktop or laptop computers. This feature makes it easier for individuals who prefer a larger screen while enjoying live content on Instagram.
To watch Instagram Live on your computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the Instagram website
Go to the Instagram website by typing www.instagram.com into your preferred web browser.
Step 2: Log in to your account
Log in to your Instagram account by using your username and password.
Step 3: Check the Stories tray
Look for the Stories tray at the top of your Instagram feed. If someone you follow is currently live, their profile picture will have a colorful ring around it, indicating a live broadcast.
Step 4: Click on the live profile
Click on the profile picture of the person you want to watch live. This will open their live video.
Step 5: Enjoy the live broadcast
Once their live video is open, you can view and interact with the broadcast just like you would on the mobile app. You can send comments and likes during the broadcast and engage with the broadcaster.
While you can view Instagram Live on your computer, it’s important to note that you cannot start a live video using the desktop version of Instagram. Broadcasting live videos is limited to the mobile app only.
Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about viewing Instagram Live on a computer:
1. Can I watch Instagram Live on a Mac?
Yes, you can watch Instagram Live on any desktop or laptop computer, including Macs.
2. Do I need to install any additional software?
No, there is no need to install any additional software. You can view Instagram Live directly through the Instagram website.
3. Can I watch previous Instagram Live videos on my computer?
No, unfortunately, you cannot view past Instagram Live videos on the computer. Instagram Live videos are only available to watch during the live broadcast.
4. Can I view Instagram Live videos in full-screen mode on my computer?
Yes, you can go into full-screen mode while watching Instagram Live on your computer. Simply click the full-screen icon located on the bottom right corner of the live video.
5. Can I view Instagram Live without an account?
No, you need to have an Instagram account to view Instagram Live videos, whether on a computer or mobile device.
6. Can I view Instagram Live videos on a Windows PC?
Yes, Instagram Live can be viewed on any Windows PC by following the steps mentioned earlier in this article.
7. Will I receive notifications for Instagram Live on my computer?
Yes, you will receive notifications on your computer if someone you follow goes live on Instagram.
8. Can multiple people watch an Instagram Live broadcast on the computer simultaneously?
Yes, multiple users can watch the same Instagram Live broadcast on their computers at the same time.
9. Can I watch Instagram Live videos on a tablet?
Yes, Instagram Live can also be viewed on tablets by accessing the Instagram website through a tablet’s web browser.
10. How can I differentiate between regular Instagram Stories and Instagram Live Stories?
On the Instagram website, regular Stories are shown in a bar at the top of the feed, and Instagram Live Stories are indicated by a colorful ring around the profile picture.
11. Is Instagram Live available in all countries?
Yes, Instagram Live is available in all countries where the Instagram platform is accessible.
12. Can I like and comment during an Instagram Live broadcast on my computer?
Yes, you can like and comment on an Instagram Live broadcast on your computer, just like you would on the mobile app. The broadcaster will be able to see and respond to your comments.