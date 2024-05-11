Can you see archived posts on instagram on computer?

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. Over the years, Instagram has introduced several features to enhance the user experience, including the ability to archive posts. Archiving your posts on Instagram allows you to hide them from your profile without deleting them permanently. But the question many users have is – can you see archived posts on Instagram on a computer?
The short and straightforward answer is **yes**. Instagram has made it possible for users to access their archived posts even when using the platform on a computer. This feature is useful, especially for those who prefer using the desktop version rather than the app. Here’s how to view your archived posts on Instagram on a computer:
1. Start by opening Instagram on your web browser.
2. Log in to your account using your credentials.
3. Once you’re logged in, click on your profile picture on the top right corner to navigate to your profile.
4. On your profile page, you’ll see several tabs right under your bio. Click on the “Archive” tab, represented by a clock icon.
5. By default, you’ll be in the “Posts” section, where you can find all your archived posts.
Now that we’ve answered the main question, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. How long do Instagram posts stay archived?
When you archive a post on Instagram, it stays in the archive indefinitely, unless you choose to unarchive or delete it.
2. Can other people see my archived posts?
No, archived posts are only visible to you. They are hidden from your profile and inaccessible to your followers.
3. Can I archive someone else’s posts?
No, you can only archive your own posts on Instagram.
4. Can I archive multiple posts at once?
Unfortunately, Instagram does not currently offer a bulk archive feature. You’ll need to archive posts individually.
5. Can I archive stories on Instagram?
Yes, just like posts, you can also archive your stories on Instagram. They will be available in the “Archive” tab under “Stories.”
6. Can I unarchive a post from the desktop version?
Yes, you can unarchive a post by navigating to the “Archive” tab on your profile and selecting the post you want to unarchive. Then, click on the three dots on the top right corner of the post and choose the “Show on Profile” option.
7. Can I still see comments and likes on archived posts?
Yes, when you view an archived post, you can see all the comments and likes it received.
8. Can I search for specific archived posts?
Instagram does not currently offer a search feature within the archived posts section. You’ll need to manually scroll through your archived posts to find a specific one.
9. Can I archive a post without deleting it?
Yes, archiving a post allows you to hide it from your profile without deleting it. This way, you can always bring it back to your profile whenever you desire.
10. Can I access my archived posts offline?
No, you need an internet connection to access your archived posts on Instagram.
11. Can I see who viewed my archived posts?
Unfortunately, Instagram does not provide view insights for archived posts. You can only see who viewed your current posts and stories.
12. Can I schedule my archived posts to reappear on my profile?
No, Instagram does not offer a scheduling feature specifically for archived posts. You’ll need to manually unarchive a post to make it appear on your profile again.