Can you save voicemails from iPhone to computer?

Voicemails can be priceless memories, important information, or sentimental messages from loved ones. Many iPhone users wonder if it is possible to save voicemails from their device to their computer. The good news is, **yes, you can save voicemails from your iPhone to your computer**. In this article, we will explore how to do it and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.
How to save voicemails from iPhone to computer?
To save voicemails from your iPhone to your computer, you have a few different options. Here are the most common methods:
**1. Method 1: Using a Voicemail-to-Email Service**
– Open the Phone app on your iPhone and go to the Voicemail tab.
– Find the voicemail you want to save and tap on it.
– Tap the share button and choose the option to email the voicemail to yourself.
– Check your email on your computer and download the voicemail attachment.
– Save the voicemail file to your desired location on your computer.
**2. Method 2: Using a Voicemail Management App**
– Download and install a voicemail management app like iExplorer or AnyTrans on your computer.
– Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
– Open the voicemail management app and follow the on-screen instructions to access your voicemails.
– Choose the voicemail(s) you want to save and export them to your computer.
**3. Method 3: Using a Voicemail-to-Text Service**
– Several third-party services, such as Google Voice or YouMail, allow you to convert voicemails to text and save them as text files on your computer.
– Sign up for one of these services and follow the instructions to set up voicemail forwarding.
– Once a voicemail is transcribed and saved as a text file, you can easily download it to your computer.
Related FAQs
1. Can I transfer voicemails from iPhone to computer using iTunes?
No, iTunes does not offer a direct option to transfer voicemails from your iPhone to your computer. However, you can use iTunes to back up your entire iPhone, including voicemails, and then extract the voicemail files from the backup using third-party software.
2. Are there any apps specifically designed to save voicemails from iPhone to computer?
Yes, several apps like iExplorer, AnyTrans, or PhoneView are specifically designed to help you manage and save voicemails from your iPhone to your computer.
3. Can I save voicemails as audio files on my computer?
Absolutely! When saving voicemails using the methods mentioned above, they will be saved as audio files (usually in .mp3 or .m4a format) on your computer.
4. What format will the saved voicemails be in?
The format of the saved voicemails will depend on the method you use to save them. Most methods save voicemails as audio files, typically in .mp3 or .m4a format.
5. Can I save voicemails directly to a cloud storage service?
Yes, if you have a cloud storage app (e.g., Dropbox, Google Drive) installed on your iPhone, you can choose to save voicemails directly to your cloud storage account and access them from your computer.
6. Is it legal to save and share voicemails?
The legality of saving and sharing voicemails may vary depending on where you live and the nature of the content. It is advisable to only save and share voicemails that you have the legal right to possess and distribute.
7. Can I save voicemails from one iPhone to another?
Yes, if you have multiple iPhones, you can use the same methods mentioned above to transfer voicemails from one iPhone to another.
8. Can I save voicemails to my computer without any additional software?
No, you will need to use third-party software or services to save voicemails from your iPhone to your computer.
9. Can I save voicemails from my old iPhone to my new iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer voicemails from your old iPhone to your new iPhone by restoring a backup or using third-party software specifically designed for transferring data between iPhones.
10. Are voicemails automatically backed up to iCloud?
No, voicemails are not included in regular iCloud backups. They are stored locally on your iPhone unless you use a backup method mentioned earlier to include them in your backup.
11. Can I save voicemails from other people’s iPhones to my computer?
No, you can only save voicemails from your own iPhone to your computer. Accessing and saving voicemails from someone else’s iPhone would likely violate their privacy.
12. Are there any free methods to save voicemails from iPhone to computer?
Yes, some methods allow you to save voicemails for free, such as using voicemail-to-email services or certain voicemail management apps. However, keep in mind that some advanced features may require a premium subscription or paid software.