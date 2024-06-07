**Can you save ps4 games on an external hard drive?**
Many avid gamers face the challenge of limited storage space on their PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles. With a vast library of games available, it can become quite bothersome to continually delete and reinstall games to make room for new ones. The good news is that Sony has addressed this issue by enabling users to save and play games directly from an external hard drive. This article will explore the topic of saving PS4 games on an external hard drive and provide essential information on how to do so.
**How to save PS4 games on an external hard drive?**
Saving PS4 games on an external hard drive is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through it:
1. **Check compatibility**: Ensure that your external hard drive meets the minimum requirements of a USB 3.0 connection and has enough available space to accommodate your games.
2. **Formatting the external hard drive**: Connect your external hard drive to your PS4 console via a USB port. Go to the “Settings” menu on your PS4, then select “Devices” and “USB Storage Devices.” Choose your external hard drive and select “Format as Extended Storage.”
3. **Selecting the external hard drive as the default storage**: After formatting, you will be prompted to set the external hard drive as the default storage location. Choose “Yes” to ensure future game installations automatically save to the external hard drive.
4. **Moving existing games**: Navigate to your existing game library on the PS4’s home screen. Press the “Options” button on your PS4 controller while highlighting the game you wish to move, then select “Move to Extended Storage.”
5. **Installing new games on the external hard drive**: When downloading and installing new games, the PS4 will provide the option to choose the external hard drive as the storage destination. Select the external hard drive to save the game there.
**12 Related or Similar FAQs:**
1. Can I use any external hard drive for my PS4?
Yes, as long as it meets the PS4’s minimum requirements of a USB 3.0 connection and has enough available space.
2. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Absolutely! Once you have saved games on your external hard drive, you can play them directly from there.
3. Can I use the external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles?
No, the external hard drive becomes encrypted once connected to a specific PS4 console and can only be used on that console.
4. Is there a limit to the number of games I can save on the external hard drive?
Although there is no specific limit, the total number of games you can save depends on the capacity of your external hard drive.
5. Can I disconnect the external hard drive and then reconnect it without losing my game data?
Yes, you can safely disconnect and reconnect the external hard drive without losing any game data.
6. Can I use the external hard drive to save game screenshots and videos?
Yes, you can store game screenshots and videos on the same external hard drive used for game storage.
7. Can I use an SSD (Solid State Drive) as an external hard drive?
Yes, SSDs can be used as external hard drives, and they may provide faster load times for games.
8. Can I transfer games between the internal PS4 storage and the external hard drive?
Yes, you can easily transfer games between the PS4’s internal storage and the external hard drive.
9. Can I use the external hard drive to save game data on multiple user accounts?
Yes, the external hard drive can be used to save game data for multiple user accounts on the same PS4 console.
10. Can I save games from PS4 Pro to an external hard drive and then play them on a standard PS4?
Yes, games saved on an external hard drive from a PS4 Pro can be played on a standard PS4 console.
11. Can I save games on the external hard drive and then transfer them to a new PS4 console?
No, games saved on the external hard drive are encrypted and can only be accessed on the original console they were saved on.
12. Can I use a partitioned external hard drive to save games and other media separately?
Yes, you can create separate partitions on your external hard drive to save games and other media if you wish to do so.