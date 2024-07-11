Can you save games on external hard drive for ps4?

Title: Can You Save Games on an External Hard Drive for PS4?
Introduction:
As a devoted gamer, running out of storage space on your PlayStation 4 (PS4) can be a nightmare. The good news is that Sony introduced an update in 2017 that allows players to save and store their games on an external hard drive for PS4. In this article, we will address the question, “Can you save games on an external hard drive for PS4?” and provide insights into related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
**Can you save games on an external hard drive for PS4?**
Yes! With the introduction of the PS4 System Software Update 4.50, players can now save, store, and play their games directly from an external hard drive.
FAQs:
1. **Do all external hard drives work with PS4?**
Not all external hard drives are compatible with the PS4. Ensure that the hard drive is USB 3.0 or later and has a capacity of between 250GB and 8TB.
2. **What file system should the external hard drive use?**
The external hard drive must be formatted to exFAT or FAT32 to be recognized by the PS4.
3. **Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?**
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4, allowing for increased storage capacity.
4. **Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?**
Absolutely! Once you have transferred your games to the external hard drive, you can play them directly from there without any issues.
5. **Can I download new games directly to the external hard drive?**
Unfortunately, new games will still need to be initially downloaded and installed on the internal storage of the PS4. However, you can easily transfer them to the external hard drive afterward.
6. **Can I move games back and forth between the external hard drive and the PS4’s internal storage?**
Yes, you can move games between the external hard drive and the PS4’s internal storage by using the “Move to System Storage” or “Move to Extended Storage” options.
7. **Do saves and game data also get transferred to the external hard drive?**
When you move or store games on an external hard drive, all your saved data and game progress remain intact.
8. **Will the performance of games be affected when played from an external hard drive?**
No, there will be no noticeable difference in performance when playing games from an external hard drive as compared to the internal storage.
9. **Can I use the external hard drive for more than just games?**
Absolutely! Besides games, you can also use the external hard drive to store screenshots, videos, and game recordings.
10. **Can I share my games with others using an external hard drive?**
Yes, you can effortlessly share your games with friends by simply disconnecting the external hard drive from your PS4 and connecting it to their console.
11. **Is there a limit to the number of games I can store on an external hard drive?**
There is no specific limit to the number of games you can store on an external hard drive, as it primarily depends on the hard drive’s capacity.
12. **Can I use my existing external hard drive or do I need to purchase a new one?**
You can use your existing external hard drive as long as it meets the required specifications (USB 3.0 or later and between 250GB and 8TB capacity) and is formatted correctly.
Conclusion:
With the ability to save games on an external hard drive for PS4, gamers now have an effective way to expand their storage capacity and enjoy a larger collection of games. The convenience, versatility, and ease of use offered by this feature make it an ideal solution for players seeking to manage their game library. So, if you’re running out of space on your PS4, don’t panic! Simply plug in an external hard drive, follow the straightforward process, and enjoy gaming to the fullest.