With the ever-increasing size of modern video games, it’s no wonder that many gamers are running out of storage space on their computers. Luckily, there is a solution: using an external hard drive to store and run your Steam games. But can you really do this? Let’s explore this question and find out.
Can you run Steam games from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can definitely run Steam games from an external hard drive. Steam allows you to install and run games on external drives, providing you with the flexibility to expand your gaming library without worrying about limited internal storage space.
Using an external hard drive for your Steam games comes with several advantages. Firstly, it allows you to free up valuable space on your computer’s internal drive. This is particularly beneficial for gamers who have laptops or PCs with small SSDs, which often have limited capacity. By offloading games to an external drive, you can maintain a lean system and reserve your internal storage for other important files.
Another advantage is portability. Since external hard drives can easily be unplugged and connected to other computers, you can bring your entire Steam library along with you wherever you go. Whether you’re on vacation, visiting a friend, or attending a LAN party, you can simply connect your external hard drive to any compatible machine and instantly access and play your favorite games.
So, how exactly can you set up and run Steam games from an external hard drive? It’s a relatively straightforward process. Simply follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer using an appropriate cable, such as USB or Thunderbolt.
2. Open the Steam application and go to “Steam” in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”
4. In the settings menu, click on the “Downloads” tab and then choose “Steam Library Folders.”
5. Click on “Add library folder” and choose a location on your external hard drive to create a new Steam library folder.
6. Once the new library folder is created, select it and click on “Select.”
7. Steam will now recognize the new library folder on your external hard drive as a valid location for installing games.
8. To install a game on your external drive, simply choose the library folder on the drive during the installation process.
9. From now on, any games you install or move to the external hard drive will be stored and run from there.
Now, let’s address some related FAQs to provide a more comprehensive understanding of running Steam games from an external hard drive:
1. Can I play the games directly from the external hard drive without transferring them to my computer?
No, you need to have the game files installed on the computer you’re playing on. The external hard drive only serves as the storage medium for the games.
2. Can I use any external hard drive for this purpose?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is compatible with your computer, you can use it to run your Steam games.
3. Will running games from an external hard drive affect game performance?
The game performance should not be significantly impacted as long as the external hard drive has good read and write speeds. However, slower drives or using USB 2.0 ports may lead to slightly increased loading times.
4. Can I run Steam games from an external SSD instead of a traditional external hard drive?
Yes, using an external SSD can provide even faster loading times compared to a traditional hard drive, resulting in smoother gameplay.
5. Can I run Steam games from multiple external hard drives simultaneously?
Yes, you can set up multiple library folders on different external hard drives and run games from any of them.
6. Can I move an existing Steam game from my internal drive to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can easily move existing games to an external hard drive by right-clicking on the game in your Steam library, selecting “Properties,” going to the “Local Files” tab, and choosing “Move Install Folder.”
7. Do I have to reinstall my games if I switch to a different computer?
No, as long as the new computer has Steam installed and you connect your external hard drive to it, you can instantly access your games without the need for reinstallation.
8. Will I lose my game progress if I run games from an external hard drive?
No, your game progress is tied to your Steam account and saved in the cloud. Therefore, regardless of where you run the games from, your progress will be retained.
9. Can I run games from an external hard drive on a Mac?
Yes, the process is the same on both Windows and Mac systems. You can install and run Steam games from an external hard drive on your Mac.
10. Can I run my Steam games from an external hard drive on a gaming console, such as Xbox or PlayStation?
No, Steam games are designed to be played on PCs, so you cannot run them directly from an external hard drive on gaming consoles.
11. Are there any disadvantages to running Steam games from an external hard drive?
The only potential disadvantage is the slight increase in loading times compared to running games from an internal drive. However, this difference is generally negligible for most gamers.
12. Can I still access and run games on my internal drive if I have games installed on an external hard drive?
Yes, when you install games on an external hard drive, your internal drive’s Steam library remains intact, allowing you to run games from either source.