Can you put ps4 games on external hard drive?

**Can you put PS4 games on an external hard drive?**
Yes, you can definitely store and play PS4 games from an external hard drive. This article will explain the process and provide answers to some related questions you may have.
1. Can I install PS4 games directly on an external hard drive?
No, you cannot install games directly on an external hard drive. However, you can easily transfer games from your PS4’s internal storage to an external drive.
2. What type of external hard drive should I use?
You should use a USB 3.0 external hard drive with a minimum capacity of 250GB and a maximum capacity of 8TB.
3. Can I use the external hard drive for both storage and gameplay?
Yes, once you have transferred games to your external hard drive, you can play them directly from there.
4. How do I transfer games to an external hard drive?
Connect your external hard drive to your PS4, go to Settings, then Storage, and select the game you want to move. Choose ‘Move to Extended Storage’ and follow the prompts.
5. Can I play games from multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4 and play games from any of them.
6. Can I disconnect the external hard drive while playing a game?
No, you should not disconnect the external hard drive while playing a game as it may cause the game to crash or result in data loss.
7. Can I transfer game saves to the external hard drive too?
No, game saves are stored in the PS4’s internal storage or cloud. They cannot be moved to an external hard drive.
8. Can I use any brand of external hard drive?
Most brands should work fine with your PS4, but it’s recommended to choose a reputable brand and make sure it’s compatible with the PS4 system.
9. Can I connect the external hard drive to any USB port on the PS4?
Yes, you can connect it to any of the available USB ports on your PS4.
10. Can I transfer games between multiple PS4 consoles with the same external hard drive?
No, games and their data are tied to the specific PS4 console they were installed on. You cannot transfer games between consoles using the same external hard drive.
11. Can I use the same external hard drive for both my PS4 and computer?
Yes, as long as you format the external hard drive to be compatible with both the PS4 and your computer, you can use it for both purposes.
12. Can I use an SSD instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, besides traditional external hard drives, you can also use an SSD (Solid State Drive) for storing and playing PS4 games. An SSD can provide faster loading times and better performance in some cases. However, they can be more expensive compared to regular external hard drives.
In conclusion, **it is possible to store and play PS4 games directly from an external hard drive**. Transferring games to an external drive is a simple process and allows you to free up space on your PS4’s internal storage. Remember to use a compatible USB 3.0 external hard drive with sufficient capacity for your gaming needs.