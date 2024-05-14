The PlayStation 4 (PS4) has been a popular gaming console for many years, and with countless games available, it’s no wonder gamers may find themselves running out of storage space. One solution to this problem is to utilize an external hard drive to expand your console’s storage capacity. However, many gamers wonder if it is possible to put PS4 games on an external hard drive. Let’s explore the answer to this question and address some related frequently asked questions.
Can you put PS4 games on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can put PS4 games on an external hard drive. The PlayStation 4 supports external storage devices, allowing players to transfer and play games directly from an external hard drive. It’s a convenient solution for those seeking to expand their console’s storage space without replacing the internal drive.
How do you transfer games to an external hard drive?
Transfering games to an external hard drive is a simple process. First, connect your external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console. Next, go to the “Settings” menu and select “Storage.” From there, choose the “System Storage” option and select “Applications” to view a list of your installed games. Finally, select the game you wish to transfer, press the “Options” button, and choose “Move to Extended Storage.”
Can you play games directly from an external hard drive?
Absolutely! Once you have transferred your games to an external hard drive, you can play them directly from there. Simply launch the game from your PS4’s main menu, and the console will read the data from the external storage device.
What type of external hard drive is compatible with PS4?
The PS4 supports any external hard drive that connects via USB 3.0. It can be a traditional hard disk drive (HDD) or a solid-state drive (SSD). Just ensure your external hard drive has sufficient space to accommodate the games you wish to transfer.
Do I need to format the external hard drive to use it with the PS4?
Yes, you will need to format the external hard drive before you can use it with your PS4. This process will erase anything currently stored on the drive, so make sure to back up any important data before formatting.
Can you use the same external hard drive for both PS4 and PS5?
While the PS4 and PS5 both support external storage, the external hard drives cannot be used interchangeably between the two consoles. Each console requires a separate formatting process, meaning you’ll need to choose whether to use the hard drive with PS4 or PS5.
Can you store saved game data on an external hard drive?
No, saved game data cannot be stored on an external hard drive. Game saves are automatically stored on the internal storage of your PS4 console.
Is it possible to install games on an external hard drive and run them without an internet connection?
Yes, once games are installed on an external hard drive, they can be played without an internet connection. However, some games may require online features or updates, so be sure to check the game’s requirements before playing offline.
Can you transfer games between different PS4 consoles using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer games between different PS4 consoles using an external hard drive. Simply move the external hard drive from one console to another, connect it, and follow the same transfer process as mentioned earlier.
Can I unplug the external hard drive while playing a game?
It is not recommended to unplug the external hard drive while playing a game. Doing so may result in data corruption or game crashes. It’s best to exit the game, safely remove the external hard drive, and then proceed with unplugging it.
Are there any limitations or downsides to using an external hard drive on PS4?
One limitation is that you can only have one external storage device connected to your PS4 at a time. Additionally, games stored on an external hard drive may load slightly slower compared to the internal drive. However, these downsides are minor compared to the benefits of expanded storage.
Can you save screenshots and videos to an external hard drive?
No, the PS4 does not offer the option to save screenshots and videos directly to an external hard drive. However, you can transfer them later from the internal storage to an external drive if you desire.
In conclusion, the answer is a resounding yes, you can put PS4 games on an external hard drive. With the ability to expand your storage, this feature ensures you won’t have to worry about deleting games to free up space. Simply follow the straightforward steps, and you’ll be able to enjoy your games without storage limitations.