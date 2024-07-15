**Can you put Dropbox on an external hard drive?**
Dropbox is a popular cloud storage service that allows users to access their files from any device with an internet connection. However, some users may prefer to have their Dropbox folder stored on an external hard drive to free up space on their computer’s internal storage or for other reasons. So, can you put Dropbox on an external hard drive? The short answer is yes, you can. In fact, Dropbox offers a feature that allows you to relocate your Dropbox folder to an external hard drive without any hassles.
By default, Dropbox installs and syncs your files in a specific folder on your computer’s internal storage. However, the location of this folder can be changed to an external hard drive by using Dropbox’s selective sync feature. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you put Dropbox on an external hard drive:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
2. Launch the Dropbox desktop application.
3. Click on the Dropbox icon in the taskbar/menu bar and select the gear icon to open the settings.
4. Go to the “Preferences” or “Account” tab, depending on your operating system.
5. Under the “Selective Sync” or “Selective Sync settings,” click on “Change settings” or a similar option.
6. A window should appear displaying all the folders synced with your Dropbox account.
7. Uncheck the folders you want to relocate to your external hard drive.
8. Select the external hard drive you want to move your Dropbox folder to.
9. Click on “Apply” or “OK” to confirm the changes.
10. Dropbox will start moving the folders you selected to the external hard drive, but the process may take some time depending on the amount of data.
11. Once the process is complete, your Dropbox folder will be stored on the external hard drive.
Can you access your Dropbox files without the external hard drive?
Yes, you can still access your Dropbox files on other devices or through the Dropbox website without the external hard drive. However, if you want to sync any new changes made on other devices, you will need to reconnect the external hard drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I use multiple external hard drives with my Dropbox account?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives with your Dropbox account. You can choose which folders or files you want to store on each external hard drive using the selective sync feature.
2. Can I remove the external hard drive later and still access my files?
If you remove the external hard drive from your computer, you won’t be able to access the files stored on it. However, your files will remain safe in the cloud, and you can regain access to them by reconnecting the external hard drive or using another device.
3. Will Dropbox sync automatically when I reconnect the external hard drive?
Yes, once you reconnect the external hard drive, Dropbox will detect the changes and automatically sync any new files or modifications made on other devices.
4. Can I use the same Dropbox account on different computers with external hard drives?
Yes, you can sign in to your Dropbox account on different computers with external hard drives and access your files as long as you have the Dropbox desktop application installed on each computer.
5. Can I still share files with others when my Dropbox folder is on an external hard drive?
Absolutely! Moving your Dropbox folder to an external hard drive does not affect your ability to share files or collaborate with others. You can still share files and folders just like you would if your Dropbox folder was on your computer’s internal storage.
6. Can I use a network-attached storage (NAS) device as an external hard drive with Dropbox?
Yes, you can use a network-attached storage (NAS) device as the external hard drive to store your Dropbox folder. The process is similar to using a regular external hard drive, and you can access your files from any device connected to the network.
7. Can I encrypt the external hard drive with my Dropbox folder for additional security?
Yes, you can encrypt the external hard drive using third-party encryption tools for additional security. However, keep in mind that encrypting the drive may impact its compatibility and ease of use with Dropbox.
8. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive to store your Dropbox folder. However, keep in mind that USB flash drives typically have less storage capacity compared to external hard drives.
9. Can I switch between different external hard drives for my Dropbox folder?
Yes, you can switch between different external hard drives for your Dropbox folder by following the same steps mentioned earlier. Just make sure to properly disconnect the current external hard drive before connecting a new one.
10. Can I use a cloud-based external hard drive with Dropbox?
Yes, you can use a cloud-based external hard drive (which essentially acts as a virtual external hard drive) with Dropbox. However, ensure that the cloud storage provider is compatible with Dropbox and offers appropriate syncing capabilities.
11. Does moving my Dropbox folder to an external hard drive affect my account storage limit?
Moving your Dropbox folder to an external hard drive does not impact your account storage limit. Your storage usage is determined by the total data stored in your Dropbox account, regardless of the location of your Dropbox folder.
12. Can I still use the Dropbox mobile app with my Dropbox folder on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use the Dropbox mobile app to access and manage your Dropbox files, even if your Dropbox folder is on an external hard drive. The mobile app allows you to view, upload, and download files from your Dropbox account.