Can you put a 5.9 Cummins in a RAM 1500?
The Dodge RAM 1500 is a popular pickup truck known for its durability and performance. One question that frequently arises among truck enthusiasts is whether it is possible to install a 5.9 Cummins engine into a RAM 1500. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide insight into this popular engine swap.
Yes, it is possible to put a 5.9 Cummins engine in a RAM 1500. This engine swap has become increasingly popular due to the reputation of the 5.9 Cummins for being a long-lasting and powerful engine. However, it should be noted that this conversion requires modifications and expertise to complete successfully.
The 5.9 Cummins engine is originally designed for heavy-duty applications, such as in RAM 2500 or RAM 3500 trucks. Installing it in a RAM 1500 will require various alterations to accommodate the different specifications and requirements of the engine.
One crucial consideration when performing this engine swap is the compatibility of engine mounts and transmission. The original engine mount points in the RAM 1500 may not align with the 5.9 Cummins engine, necessitating custom fabrication or modification. Additionally, the transmission in the RAM 1500 may not be suited for handling the increased torque and horsepower of the 5.9 Cummins engine, thus requiring upgrades or replacements.
Another factor to consider is the electrical system. The RAM 1500’s original wiring harness and engine control unit may not be compatible with the 5.9 Cummins. This means that modifications to the wiring system will likely be necessary to ensure proper integration and functionality.
Many individuals opt for this engine swap due to the potential power gains and increased fuel efficiency provided by the 5.9 Cummins engine. This engine is renowned for its excellent torque output and reliability, making it an attractive choice for those seeking improved towing capabilities or off-road performance.
However, it is crucial to mention that performing an engine swap such as this requires extensive knowledge of mechanics and automotive systems. It is advisable to consult with professionals or experienced individuals who have successfully completed similar projects.
FAQs:
1. Is it expensive to perform a 5.9 Cummins engine swap in a RAM 1500?
The cost of performing a 5.9 Cummins engine swap can vary significantly depending on factors such as the condition and source of the engine, required modifications, and additional components needed.
2. Will the 5.9 Cummins engine fit in the engine bay of a RAM 1500?
The 5.9 Cummins engine is physically larger than the original engine in the RAM 1500. Therefore, modifications to the engine bay, such as removing or relocating components, may be necessary to accommodate the larger size.
3. Can I use the original RAM 1500 transmission with the 5.9 Cummins engine?
In some cases, the original transmission can be used with the 5.9 Cummins engine. However, it may require upgrades or modifications to handle the increased power and torque. In other cases, a different transmission may be necessary.
4. Will the 5.9 Cummins engine affect the RAM 1500’s fuel efficiency?
The 5.9 Cummins engine is known for its fuel efficiency. However, the final fuel efficiency of the vehicle will depend on various factors, such as the weight of the vehicle, driving habits, and modifications made during the engine swap.
5. How long does it take to complete a 5.9 Cummins engine swap in a RAM 1500?
The time required to complete the engine swap can vary depending on the skill level and experience of the person performing the conversion. It can range from several days to several weeks.
6. What modifications are required when installing a 5.9 Cummins in a RAM 1500?
Modifications may include custom engine mounts, transmission upgrades, modifications to the wiring system, exhaust modifications, and potentially relocating various components in the engine bay to make room for the larger engine.
7. Will the 5.9 Cummins engine affect the RAM 1500’s towing capacity?
Yes, the 5.9 Cummins engine has a higher torque output compared to the original RAM 1500 engine, which can positively impact the vehicle’s towing capacity.
8. Will the 5.9 Cummins engine require different maintenance than the original RAM 1500 engine?
The 5.9 Cummins engine may have different maintenance requirements, particularly in terms of fuel filtration and oil changes. Consult the manufacturer’s recommendations for optimal maintenance practices.
9. Can I install a newer Cummins engine, such as the 6.7 Cummins, in a RAM 1500?
While it is technically possible to install a newer Cummins engine in a RAM 1500, the process becomes more complex due to differences in engine mounts, wiring, and compatibility with the vehicle’s systems.
10. Will an engine swap like this void my RAM 1500’s warranty?
Performing an engine swap on your RAM 1500 will likely void its warranty. It is important to consider this aspect before undergoing such modifications.
11. Can I complete the 5.9 Cummins engine swap myself?
Completing the engine swap yourself is possible if you have the necessary knowledge, skills, and experience. However, it is recommended to seek professional assistance to ensure a successful and safe installation.
12. Are there any legal considerations when performing a 5.9 Cummins engine swap in a RAM 1500?
Depending on your location, there may be legal regulations and requirements regarding engine swaps. It is essential to research and comply with local laws and regulations to avoid any legal issues.