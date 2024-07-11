Can you play tekken 7 with keyboard?

Tekken 7, one of the most popular fighting games in the world, offers players various ways to enjoy the intense battles between iconic characters. While the game is primarily designed for console controllers and arcade sticks, many players wonder if it’s possible to play Tekken 7 with a keyboard. In this article, we will address this question and provide answers to related frequently asked questions.
Can you play Tekken 7 with a keyboard?
**Yes, you can play Tekken 7 with a keyboard!** Although controllers and arcade sticks are the preferred input devices for this game, utilizing a keyboard is a viable option for those who don’t have access to these devices or prefer the keyboard’s layout and precision.
1. Is playing Tekken 7 with a keyboard suitable for beginners?
Playing Tekken 7 with a keyboard can be challenging for beginners, as it requires mastering key combinations and precise inputs. However, with practice, it is certainly possible to excel.
2. Do I need any additional software to play Tekken 7 with a keyboard?
No, you do not need extra software. Tekken 7 natively supports keyboard inputs, allowing you to play right out of the box.
3. Is there any advantage to playing Tekken 7 with a keyboard?
Playing with a keyboard can provide certain advantages, such as precise inputs due to the individual buttons and the ability to customize key bindings according to personal preference.
4. Does playing with a keyboard affect gameplay performance?
There is no inherent advantage or disadvantage when comparing keyboard and controller input. Your performance will ultimately depend on your skill level and familiarity with the input method you choose.
5. Are there any limitations to playing Tekken 7 with a keyboard?
While playing with a keyboard is viable, it has some limitations. For instance, executing complicated inputs and circular motions may be more challenging on a keyboard compared to an arcade stick or controller.
6. Can I use macros with a keyboard to gain an advantage?
No, the use of macros or other automated inputs is not allowed in official Tekken 7 tournaments or online play. It is essential to play fair and improve your skills without resorting to such methods.
7. What keyboard features should I consider for Tekken 7?
To enhance your experience, consider using a keyboard with low input latency, mechanical keys for precise feedback, and anti-ghosting technology to avoid missed inputs.
8. Can I use a wireless keyboard to play Tekken 7?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard to play Tekken 7. However, it’s worth noting that wireless keyboards might introduce some input delay due to signal transmission, which may affect your gameplay experience.
9. Is it possible to play Tekken 7 competitively with a keyboard?
Absolutely! While arcade sticks are the preferred choice among professional players, many top-tier players have achieved great success using a keyboard. With practice and dedication, you can compete at the highest level.
10. Can I change the key bindings within Tekken 7?
Yes, Tekken 7 allows you to customize key bindings according to your preference. This feature enables you to optimize your inputs for maximum comfort and efficiency.
11. What are some recommended key bindings for Tekken 7 on a keyboard?
The ideal key bindings are subjective and depend on personal preference. However, many players find the WASD keys for movement, spacebar for blocking, and various keys near the movement keys for attacks and combos to be an effective setup.
12. Where can I find keyboard-friendly resources for learning Tekken 7?
There are various online resources, such as community forums, YouTube tutorials, and dedicated Discord servers, where you can find keyboard-specific tips, strategies, and guidance to improve your Tekken 7 skills.
In conclusion, while controllers and arcade sticks remain the traditional choices for playing Tekken 7, using a keyboard as your input device is a feasible and convenient alternative. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, with practice and dedication, you can become a formidable Tekken 7 competitor using a keyboard and enjoy the thrill of intense battles on your PC.