Can you play pubg with keyboard and mouse on ps4?

When it comes to gaming, PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) is undoubtedly one of the most popular titles out there. With its immersive gameplay and intense battles, it has won the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide. However, some players might prefer the accuracy and precision offered by a keyboard and mouse rather than a traditional controller. This leads to the question: Can you play PUBG with a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
The Short Answer
Yes, you can play PUBG with a keyboard and mouse on PS4, but it requires additional hardware and official support from the game developers.
The Detailed Answer
Currently, PUBG on the PS4 only officially supports gameplay using a DualShock 4 controller. The game was primarily designed and optimized for console gameplay with a controller in mind. However, there is a workaround for players who want to use a keyboard and mouse on their PS4 to play PUBG.
To play PUBG with a keyboard and mouse on PS4, you will need to purchase a third-party adapter. These adapters are readily available from multiple manufacturers and are designed to bridge the compatibility gap between keyboard/mouse inputs and controller-based gameplay. One popular adapter is the XIM Apex, which is widely used by players.
Once you have obtained the necessary adapter, you will need to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to set it up. Typically, this involves connecting the adapter to your PS4 and configuring it to recognize your keyboard and mouse. It’s essential to read the instructions carefully, as each adapter may have slightly different setup requirements.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any keyboard and mouse with the adapter?
Yes, you can use any keyboard and mouse with the adapter, as long as they are compatible with the PlayStation 4 system.
2. Are there any disadvantages to using a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
Some players argue that using a keyboard and mouse may provide an unfair advantage over those using a controller, as it offers more precision and faster input.
3. Will using a keyboard and mouse affect my gameplay experience in PUBG?
Using a keyboard and mouse can enhance your gameplay experience in PUBG, as you will have greater control over aim and movement.
4. Is using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 considered cheating?
While using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 is not officially supported by all games, it is not considered cheating if you use a licensed third-party adapter.
5. How much do these third-party adapters cost?
Third-party adapters for using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 typically range in price from $30 to $150, depending on the brand and features.
6. Can I still use a controller with the adapter?
Yes, most third-party adapters allow you to use both a controller and a keyboard/mouse simultaneously, giving you the option to switch between input methods.
7. Are there any alternative methods to play PUBG with a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
Besides using third-party adapters, some game developers have started adding official support for keyboard and mouse gameplay on the PS4, but this varies from game to game.
8. Will using a keyboard and mouse void my PS4 warranty?
Using a keyboard and mouse with a third-party adapter should not void your PS4 warranty, as long as you follow the manufacturer’s instructions properly and don’t modify the console itself.
9. Can I use the keyboard and mouse for other games on PS4?
Yes, once set up, the keyboard and mouse will work with other games on the PS4 that support these input devices.
10. Can I customize the keyboard and mouse settings in PUBG on PS4?
In most cases, yes, you can customize the keyboard and mouse settings within the game’s options menu to suit your preferences.
11. Are there any downsides to using a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
One potential downside is that using a keyboard and mouse can take some time to adjust to if you are accustomed to playing with a controller.
12. Will I be matched with players using controllers when using a keyboard and mouse?
Answer: While there is no official matchmaking separation based on input method, it is generally assumed that players using a keyboard and mouse may be matched with others who also use this setup or play with other keyboard and mouse players on other platforms.
In conclusion, while using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 to play PUBG is possible with third-party adapters, it is essential to consider the potential advantages and disadvantages it may bring, as well as any specific rules set by the game developers. Ultimately, it is up to individual players to decide which input method provides the best gaming experience for them.