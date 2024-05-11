Can you play ps5 games off a external hard drive?

With the release of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5, excitement is at an all-time high among gamers. As players eagerly gather their new consoles and explore the world of next-gen gaming, a common question arises: can you play PS5 games off an external hard drive? Let’s dive into the details and find out.
Can you play PS5 games off an external hard drive?
Yes, you can play PS5 games off an external hard drive, but with a catch. While the PlayStation 5 supports the use of external storage devices to store and play backward compatible PS4 games, it does not allow the same functionality for PS5 games.
The PS5’s new DualSense controller, faster loading times, and enhanced graphics take advantage of the console’s powerful SSD (Solid State Drive). Due to the speed requirements of PS5 games, they must be stored and played directly from the console’s internal SSD.
However, it’s important to note that the PS5 offers expandable storage options through its NVMe expansion slot. This allows you to install an additional SSD directly into the console, increasing your game storage capacity.
FAQs:
1. Can I store PS5 games on an external hard drive?
No, PS5 games must be stored on the console’s internal SSD to take full advantage of its performance capabilities.
2. Can I use an external hard drive to store PS4 games on my PS5?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to store and play backward compatible PS4 games on your PS5. This provides a convenient way to access your PS4 library without taking up precious space on the internal SSD.
3. Can I transfer PS5 games to an external hard drive?
Unfortunately, the PS5 does not currently allow users to transfer or play PS5 games from an external hard drive. You will need to rely on the console’s internal SSD for PS5 games.
4. Can I play PS5 games if the external hard drive is connected?
No, external hard drives will not be recognized or used by the PS5 for playing games. They are solely for backward compatibility and storage of PS4 titles.
5. Will future PS5 updates enable game storage on external hard drives?
While there is always a possibility of future updates expanding functionality, as of now, Sony has not announced any plans to allow PS5 games to be played directly from external storage devices.
6. How much storage space does the PS5 have?
The PlayStation 5 comes with two storage options: a standard version with 825GB of storage and a digital edition with the same storage capacity.
7. Can I use a USB flash drive to store PS5 games?
No, USB flash drives are not compatible with the PS5 for storing or playing games. They can be used for media storage, such as game screenshots and videos.
8. Can I switch internal SSDs to expand the storage?
Currently, the PS5 does not support swapping internal SSDs. However, it does offer an expansion slot for adding an additional NVMe SSD in the future.
9. How do I transfer PS4 games from an external hard drive to my PS5?
You can simply connect your external hard drive to the PS5’s USB port, go to the “Games” menu, select “Find games,” and choose the ones you want to copy or move to the internal SSD.
10. Can I play PS5 games directly from a disc?
Yes, you can play PS5 games directly by inserting the disc into the console’s dedicated disc drive.
11. Are PS5 games backward compatible with a PS4?
No, PS5 games are not backward compatible with the PS4. However, the PS5 can play most PS4 games.
12. Can I use an external SSD for PS5 game backups?
Currently, the PS5 does not support backups to external storage devices. Game backups are only allowed to be made on compatible USB storage devices.