Can you play PS4 games from USB?
Yes, you can play PS4 games from a USB storage device. The PS4 supports external storage, allowing you to connect a USB device and play games directly from it. This feature is especially useful if you’re running out of space on your PS4’s internal hard drive or if you want to transfer games between consoles.
Playing games from a USB device provides several advantages. It saves internal storage space, allows for easy game transfer between consoles, and provides an additional backup option for your game library. Moreover, it makes it possible to bring your games to a friend’s house without having to bring the entire console.
However, there are a few requirements and steps to follow in order to play PS4 games from a USB device:
1. What USB storage devices are compatible with the PS4?
You can use USB 3.0 external hard drives or Flash drives with a minimum capacity of 250 GB and a maximum capacity of 8 TB.
2. How do I format a USB storage device for use with the PS4?
Connect the USB device to your PS4, go to the Settings menu, choose Devices, then USB Storage Devices, and select Format as Extended Storage. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the formatting process.
3. Can I play games directly from the USB device without transferring them to the internal storage?
Yes, after connecting and formatting the USB storage device, you can choose to install and play games directly from it.
4. What should I do if my USB storage device is not recognized by the PS4?
Ensure that the device is formatted correctly, check for any physical damage, and make sure it meets the minimum storage capacity requirement. If the device still doesn’t work, try using a different USB device.
5. Can I install system software updates on the USB storage device?
No, system software updates can only be installed on the PS4’s internal storage.
6. Can I save game data on the USB storage device?
Game saves, screenshots, and video clips can’t be saved on the USB device. They can only be saved on the PS4’s internal storage.
7. Can I store downloaded games on the USB device?
No, downloaded games must be installed on the PS4’s internal storage. However, you can transfer them back and forth between the internal storage and the USB device.
8. Can I use a USB hub to connect multiple USB devices to my PS4?
No, the PS4 does not support USB hubs. You can only connect one USB storage device directly to the console.
9. Can I use the USB device for other purposes while it’s connected to the PS4?
No, once a USB device has been formatted for the PS4, it becomes dedicated to the console and can only be used for storing games and apps.
10. Can I play multiplayer games from a USB device?
Yes, you can play multiplayer games from a USB device without any issues. However, be aware that multiplayer functionality is dependent on your internet connection.
11. Can I use a USB storage device to play PS4 games on another console?
Yes, you can transfer the USB storage device to another PS4 console and play the games from it, as long as you are logged into the same PlayStation Network account that was used to purchase the games.
12. Can I disconnect the USB device while playing a game?
No, disconnecting the USB device while playing a game can lead to data loss and game crashes. It’s recommended to safely remove the USB device by selecting the “Stop Using Extended Storage” option in the settings menu before disconnecting it.
In conclusion, playing PS4 games from a USB storage device is a convenient feature that expands your storage capacity, facilitates game transfers, and provides backup options. By following the necessary steps and requirements, you can easily enjoy your favorite games without worrying about running out of space on your PS4’s internal storage.