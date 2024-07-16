Can you play nba 2k23 on keyboard and mouse?

Ever since its release, NBA 2K23 has become one of the most popular basketball simulation games on the market. With its realistic gameplay and immersive features, players from all around the world are eager to get their hands on this latest installment in the NBA 2K series. However, a common question arises among gamers: can you play NBA 2K23 on a keyboard and mouse?
The answer is yes!
**You can indeed play NBA 2K23 on a keyboard and mouse!** While controllers are the preferred method of gameplay for many NBA 2K enthusiasts, the game does offer support for keyboard and mouse controls, allowing players to experience the game with these alternative input devices.
FAQs:
1. Is it better to play NBA 2K23 with a controller or keyboard and mouse?
While personal preference plays a significant role, many players find using a controller offers better precision and a more intuitive gaming experience.
2. Do I need any additional software to play NBA 2K23 with a keyboard and mouse?
No, you don’t need any additional software. NBA 2K23 natively supports keyboard and mouse controls, making it easy to set up and play the game.
3. How do I set up keyboard and mouse controls in NBA 2K23?
Setting up keyboard and mouse controls is straightforward. Launch the game, navigate to the options menu, select “Controller Settings,” and then choose “Keyboard & Mouse” as your preferred input method.
4. Can I customize my keyboard and mouse controls in NBA 2K23?
Absolutely! NBA 2K23 provides players with the ability to customize their controls to suit their preferences. You can remap keys and assign different actions to particular mouse buttons.
5. Is playing NBA 2K23 with a keyboard and mouse a disadvantage in online multiplayer modes?
Not necessarily. While controllers are generally preferred in online multiplayer modes, skilled players using keyboard and mouse controls can still compete at a high level.
6. Can I switch between using a controller and keyboard/mouse in NBA 2K23?
Yes, you can easily switch between different input methods in NBA 2K23. For example, if you feel more comfortable using a controller for certain aspects of the game, you can switch to a controller without any hassle.
7. Are there any specific keyboard/mouse recommendations for NBA 2K23?
There are no specific recommendations as any standard keyboard and mouse should work perfectly fine with NBA 2K23. However, gaming-oriented keyboards and mice may offer additional features or comfort.
8. Do keyboard and mouse controls offer any advantages in NBA 2K23?
Keyboard and mouse controls can provide advantages in terms of precision and control, especially for activities such as shooting or navigating through menus.
9. Can I use keyboard and mouse controls on gaming consoles?
Unfortunately, no. While keyboard and mouse support for NBA 2K23 is available on PC, the game does not currently offer this feature on gaming consoles.
10. Can I use macro keys on my keyboard when playing NBA 2K23?
Using macro keys to automate actions or perform complex combinations might give you an unfair advantage, so it is generally best to avoid using them in NBA 2K23 to maintain fair gameplay.
11. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse to play NBA 2K23?
Yes, you can use wireless keyboard and mouse setups to play NBA 2K23, as long as they are compatible with your PC and have sufficient connectivity range.
12. Is it easy to transition from controller to keyboard and mouse in NBA 2K23?
It may take some time to get accustomed to keyboard and mouse controls, especially if you’re used to playing with a controller. However, with practice and time, you can become proficient in playing NBA 2K23 with the keyboard and mouse setup.
In conclusion, NBA 2K23 offers the flexibility to play with either a controller or a keyboard and mouse. While some may prefer the traditional gamepad experience, utilizing a keyboard and mouse provides a viable alternative for those who are more comfortable or interested in exploring this input method. So grab your keyboard and mouse, step onto the virtual court, and enjoy the thrilling gameplay of NBA 2K23 in your own preferred style!