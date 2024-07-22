**Can you play keyboard and mouse on Rogue Company?**
Yes, you can play Rogue Company with a keyboard and mouse. The game fully supports keyboard and mouse inputs on PC, allowing players to have precise control over their characters and aim.
Rogue Company is a fast-paced tactical shooter that attracts a wide range of players, including those who prefer traditional keyboard and mouse controls. While the game is available on various platforms, including consoles, the PC version provides the most customization options for control schemes.
With keyboard and mouse controls, players can enjoy the benefits of quicker reaction times and more precise aiming. The keyboard allows for easy access to various hotkeys for abilities, equipment, and communication, while the mouse offers greater accuracy when aiming at opponents.
Using a keyboard and mouse setup in Rogue Company can give players an edge in terms of speed and precision, making it easier to land shots and outmaneuver opponents. However, it’s important to note that the matchmaking in the game is based on input type. This means that players using keyboard and mouse will be matched with other keyboard and mouse players, ensuring fair competition.
Furthermore, playing with a keyboard and mouse requires a compatible setup. PC players generally have the advantage of plug-and-play, as they simply need to connect their peripherals and adjust the in-game settings to use them. However, console players who wish to use keyboard and mouse will need to ensure they have the necessary adapters or compatible devices to connect them to their console.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a controller to play Rogue Company on PC?
Yes, Rogue Company supports various input methods, including controllers. Players can choose to play with a keyboard and mouse or a controller based on their preference.
2. Can I use a keyboard and mouse on console versions of Rogue Company?
Yes, it is possible to use a keyboard and mouse on consoles, but additional adapters or compatible devices may be required.
3. Does using a keyboard and mouse provide an advantage over controllers in Rogue Company?
Using a keyboard and mouse can offer advantages in terms of precision and reaction time, but the game’s matchmaking ensures fair competition by pairing players based on their input type.
4. How do I switch between controller and keyboard/mouse on PC?
On PC, you can simply connect your desired input device and adjust the settings within the game to switch between the controller and keyboard/mouse.
5. Can I customize the key bindings for my keyboard and mouse?
Yes, Rogue Company provides options for customizing key bindings. Players can assign specific actions to different keys according to their preferences.
6. Do professional players in Rogue Company mostly use a controller or a keyboard and mouse?
Professional players in Rogue Company typically use a combination of both controller and keyboard/mouse setups. It ultimately depends on their individual preferences and playstyles.
7. Are there any limitations or restrictions when using a keyboard and mouse on Rogue Company?
As long as your keyboard and mouse are compatible and functioning correctly, there are no specific limitations or restrictions when using them in Rogue Company.
8. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse to play Rogue Company?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard and mouse to play the game as long as they are properly connected to your device.
9. Can I use additional gaming software to enhance my keyboard and mouse experience in Rogue Company?
Rogue Company is compatible with various gaming software that can enhance your keyboard and mouse experience, such as key mapping and macro support.
10. Are there any keyboard and mouse specific settings or optimizations in Rogue Company?
Rogue Company offers a range of settings, including sensitivity adjustments, to optimize your keyboard and mouse experience. Players can customize these settings to suit their preferences.
11. Can I use multiple keyboards and mice simultaneously in Rogue Company?
Rogue Company does not support the use of multiple keyboards and mice simultaneously. Each player can only use one set of keyboard and mouse inputs.
12. Can I use a keyboard and mouse on Rogue Company when playing on a gamepad-only server?
No, if you enter a gamepad-only server in Rogue Company, you will not be able to use your keyboard and mouse. The gamepad-only server is specifically designed for players using controllers.