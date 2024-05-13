Can you play keyboard and mouse on PS4 Fall Guys?
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a wildly popular multiplayer game that pits 60 players against each other in a hilarious battle royale-style competition. Since its release, players have been wondering if it’s possible to play Fall Guys on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse setup. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide answers to some related FAQs.
The short and unfortunate answer to the question of whether you can play Fall Guys on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse is **no**. Currently, the game only supports gamepads as the primary input method on the PlayStation 4. This means that if you want to play Fall Guys on PS4, you’ll need to do so using a traditional controller.
However, it’s important to note that the developers of Fall Guys, Mediatonic, have expressed their interest in bringing keyboard and mouse support to the game on consoles in the future. This could potentially open up the possibility of playing with these peripherals on PS4, but as of now, it’s not an available feature.
To shed some more light on the subject, let’s explore some related FAQs:
1. Is keyboard and mouse support available for Fall Guys on other platforms?
Yes, Fall Guys does support keyboard and mouse on PC. Players on PC have the freedom to choose their preferred input method and can use either a gamepad or a keyboard and mouse setup.
2. Can you use a keyboard and mouse on PS4 for other games?
Yes, some games on PS4 do support keyboard and mouse input. However, it ultimately depends on the individual game and its developers to provide support for these peripherals.
3. Are there any potential advantages to using a keyboard and mouse in Fall Guys?
While opinions may vary, some players argue that using a keyboard and mouse may provide more precise control and faster reaction times. However, it’s important to remember that Fall Guys was designed with gamepad controls in mind, and many players find using a controller to be more intuitive for this particular game.
4. Will keyboard and mouse support be added to Fall Guys on PS4 in the future?
The developers have expressed their interest in implementing keyboard and mouse support on consoles, but there’s no concrete timeline for its availability. It’s possible that this feature may be added in a future update, so keep an eye out for announcements from the game’s developers.
5. Can you use any third-party adapters to play Fall Guys on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse?
While there are third-party adapters available that claim to enable keyboard and mouse support on PS4, it’s worth noting that these adapters are not officially supported by Fall Guys or PlayStation. Additionally, the use of such adapters may violate the game’s terms of service.
6. Are there any workarounds to play Fall Guys on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse?
As of now, there are no known workarounds to play Fall Guys on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse. The game’s developers have not provided any official methods to enable keyboard and mouse support, so players are limited to using a gamepad for the time being.
7. Can you use a keyboard and mouse on Fall Guys using remote play?
While remote play allows players to stream their PS4 games to other devices, it does not change the input method. Therefore, if Fall Guys does not support keyboard and mouse natively, using remote play will not enable this functionality.
8. Can you connect a keyboard and mouse to PS4 for other purposes?
Yes, PS4 does support keyboard and mouse input for certain non-gaming functions, such as web browsing and navigating the system’s menus.
9. Will Fall Guys support keyboard and mouse on PS5?
At the time of writing, Fall Guys does not have a native version for the PS5, so it’s unclear whether keyboard and mouse support will be available if and when the game is released on the new console.
10. Can you use a keyboard and mouse on Fall Guys when playing with cross-platform friends?
No, regardless of the platform you’re playing on, Fall Guys currently only supports gamepad input. This means that even if you’re playing with friends on PC, all players will be using gamepads as their input method.
11. Can you change the button layout on a gamepad to improve control?
Yes, Fall Guys allows players to customize their gamepad controls. Within the game’s settings, players can remap buttons to their preference, which can help improve comfort and control.
12. Are there any plans for Fall Guys to support other input methods like motion controls?
As of now, there haven’t been any announcements regarding additional input methods like motion controls. The game is primarily designed to be played using a gamepad, and any future input method additions would be up to the developers’ discretion.
In conclusion, while it’s currently not possible to play Fall Guys on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse, there may be a chance of this feature being added in the future. Until then, players can enjoy the whimsical and chaotic world of Fall Guys with a trusty gamepad in hand.