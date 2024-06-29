With the rise of cross-platform gaming, many players wonder if they can play Destiny 2 on their PlayStation 4 (PS4) using a keyboard and mouse. While some games support this functionality, others do not. So, the burning question is, **can you play keyboard and mouse on Destiny 2 PS4?**
Unfortunately, the answer is no. Destiny 2 on PS4 does not officially support keyboard and mouse inputs. Bungie, the game’s developer, has not implemented this feature, keeping the playing field fair for everyone.
However, if you are eager to play Destiny 2 on your PS4 with a keyboard and mouse, there are workarounds available. Third-party adapters or converters, such as the XIM Apex or CronusMAX, can enable keyboard and mouse support on the PS4. These devices essentially convert the keyboard and mouse inputs into controller signals that the PS4 can process. Some players have successfully used these devices to enjoy Destiny 2 with their preferred input method, but it is essential to note that using third-party adapters may violate the terms of service of your console or the game itself.
Now, let’s delve into some related frequently asked questions regarding playing Destiny 2 on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse.
1. Is using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 considered cheating?
Using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 with games that do not officially support them can be seen as an unfair advantage by some players. It is generally frowned upon, and some games may even ban or suspend players for using such devices.
2. Will using a keyboard and mouse improve my performance in Destiny 2 on PS4?
While using a keyboard and mouse can provide more precise aiming and potentially enhance your performance, it ultimately depends on your personal skill and experience with these input methods. It may take some time to adjust, and it’s not a guaranteed improvement.
3. Are there any downsides to using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 with Destiny 2?
Aside from the potential ethical concerns associated with using an unsupported input method, there can be technical issues or compatibility challenges when using third-party adapters. Additionally, not all games are optimized or designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, which may lead to a less enjoyable gaming experience.
4. Can I play other games on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse?
Some games on PS4 do support a keyboard and mouse as input devices. It depends entirely on the game developers’ choices. It is worth checking each game’s official documentation or consulting the developers to confirm if they support keyboard and mouse inputs.
5. Does using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 make me play against PC players?
No, using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 does not automatically match you against PC players. Destiny 2 does not have cross-platform multiplayer, meaning PS4 players only face other PS4 players, regardless of their input methods.
6. Can I connect a wireless keyboard and mouse to my PS4 for Destiny 2?
Yes, some wireless keyboards and mice are compatible with the PS4. You can connect them using the USB ports on your console or through Bluetooth if your devices support it. However, please note that even if you successfully pair them, Destiny 2 will not recognize or respond to these inputs without third-party adapters.
7. Is Bungie planning to officially support keyboard and mouse on PS4 for Destiny 2?
As of now, Bungie has not announced any plans to officially support keyboard and mouse inputs for Destiny 2 on PS4. If they decide to implement this feature in the future, they will likely communicate it through official channels.
8. Do other console versions of Destiny 2 support keyboard and mouse?
No, neither the Xbox One nor the Xbox Series X/S versions of Destiny 2 support keyboard and mouse inputs. The game on consoles is primarily designed and optimized for gameplay using controllers.
9. Can I use a controller and a keyboard and mouse simultaneously on PS4?
On the PS4 itself, it is not possible to use a controller and a keyboard and mouse simultaneously for gameplay. The PS4 recognizes one input method at a time. However, using dedicated third-party devices, such as the XIM Apex, may allow you to use both input methods, but compatibility and performance can vary.
10. Are there any games similar to Destiny 2 that support keyboard and mouse on PS4?
Yes, some similar games like Warframe and Fortnite on PS4 have native keyboard and mouse support. If you’re looking for a similar experience with keyboard and mouse inputs on PS4, these games might be worth exploring.
11. Can I use a keyboard and mouse on Destiny 2 if I switch to playing on PC?
Absolutely! Destiny 2 on PC fully supports keyboard and mouse inputs. If you switch to playing on a PC, you can enjoy the game using your preferred input method without requiring any third-party adapters.
12. Do professional players use keyboards and mice on console?
Some professional players and competitive gamers do use adapters and play with a keyboard and mouse on console games like Destiny 2. However, it is essential to note that this is a controversial practice within the gaming community, and it may breach the terms of service of the game or the console.