Many gamers are intrigued by the hilarious and chaotic multiplayer beat ’em up game called Gang Beasts. Released in 2014, this game has gained a massive following due to its quirky characters, absurd physics, and wacky scenarios. However, one burning question remains: Can you play Gang Beasts with a keyboard? Let’s dive into the details and find out.
Yes, you can play Gang Beasts with a keyboard! While the game is mainly designed for controllers, the developers have incorporated keyboard controls to provide an alternative option for players who prefer or only have a keyboard available.
Gang Beasts has a dedicated control scheme for keyboard usage that allows players to enjoy the game without needing a controller. The default keyboard controls are as follows:
– Movement: Arrow keys or WASD keys
– Jump: Spacebar
– Grab: Left Shift
– Punch: Left Control
– Headbutt: Z
– Kick: X
1. Can you customize the keyboard controls?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard controls according to your preferences. The game offers a range of remapping options, allowing you to assign different keys for various actions.
2. Are there any disadvantages to playing with a keyboard?
Playing Gang Beasts with a keyboard may have some disadvantages compared to using a controller. The analog stick of a controller provides more precise movement control, allowing for smoother gameplay. However, with practice and adjustment, playing on a keyboard can still be enjoyable.
3. How does playing with a keyboard compare to using a controller?
Using a keyboard instead of a controller might require a bit of a learning curve. The buttons on a keyboard are digital inputs, whereas the triggers and analog sticks on a controller provide analog inputs. This distinction can affect the finesse of your in-game movements, but it can also come down to personal preference.
4. Can you play Gang Beasts with multiple keyboards?
Currently, Gang Beasts does not support multiple keyboards. The game was designed primarily for local multiplayer, where each player uses a separate controller or keyboard. It does not provide the option to use multiple keyboards simultaneously.
5. Can you switch between keyboard and controller during gameplay?
Yes, Gang Beasts allows you to switch between using a keyboard and a controller during gameplay seamlessly. Just connect your controller to your PC or console, and the game will automatically detect and enable it.
6. What if I prefer playing with a controller?
If you prefer playing Gang Beasts with a controller, you can easily connect your preferred controller to your device. The game supports various types of controllers, such as Xbox and PlayStation controllers, which can provide a more immersive experience.
7. Can you play Gang Beasts with a mouse and keyboard combo?
The game currently does not support mouse input, but you can play Gang Beasts using a keyboard and enjoy the chaotic multiplayer experience it offers.
8. Do you need any additional software or drivers to play with a keyboard?
No, you do not require any additional software or drivers to play Gang Beasts with a keyboard. The game recognizes keyboard inputs natively, so you can start playing right away.
9. Can you play Gang Beasts with a controller emulator on a keyboard?
Using a controller emulator on a keyboard is not necessary to play Gang Beasts, as the game already has built-in keyboard controls.
10. Can you play Gang Beasts with a virtual keyboard on a touch screen device?
Currently, Gang Beasts does not support touch screen devices or virtual keyboards. The game is primarily designed for PC and consoles and does not have touch screen compatibility.
11. Can you play Gang Beasts with a keyboard on consoles?
Yes, you can play Gang Beasts with a keyboard on consoles. Both PlayStation and Xbox consoles offer keyboard support, allowing you to enjoy the game with the same controls as on a PC.
12. Can you play Gang Beasts with a keyboard on all operating systems?
Yes, keyboard controls are supported on all operating systems where Gang Beasts is available, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
In conclusion, while Gang Beasts is primarily designed for controllers, the developers have implemented keyboard controls to provide an alternative way to play the game. With the ability to remap keys and a few adjustments, playing Gang Beasts with a keyboard can be a fun and frenzied experience. So gather your friends, connect your keyboard, and get ready for a wild, physics-based brawl!