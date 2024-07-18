Can you play games off external hard drive ps4?

Are you tired of constantly deleting games from your PlayStation 4 (PS4) due to limited storage space? Perhaps you’ve heard rumors about being able to play games directly from an external hard drive on your PS4 and wonder if it’s true. Well, wonder no more, because we are here to answer your burning question: Can you play games off an external hard drive on your PS4?
The answer is a resounding YES!
**Yes, you can play games off an external hard drive on your PS4.**
The latest system update for PS4 introduced the long-awaited feature of external storage support. This means you can now connect an external hard drive to your PS4 and play games directly from it. No more agonizing decisions about which games to keep and which ones to delete!
So how exactly do you go about playing games off an external hard drive on your PS4? It’s quite simple, really.
First, you need to ensure that your external hard drive meets the requirements specified by Sony. Your hard drive must have USB 3.0 or later connectivity and a minimum capacity of 250GB. It’s also worth noting that the drive will be reformatted when you connect it to the PS4, so make sure to back up any important data beforehand.
Once you have a compatible external hard drive, follow these steps to play games off it on your PS4:
Step 1: Format the external hard drive
Connect the external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on your PS4. In the PS4 settings menu, navigate to “Devices” and then “USB Storage Devices.” Select the external hard drive and choose the option to format it. This step ensures that your PS4 recognizes and utilizes the external hard drive properly.
Step 2: Move games to the external hard drive
After formatting the hard drive, you can start moving games to it. Head to the PS4 settings menu and select “Storage.” From there, choose “System Storage” and then “Applications.” Select the game(s) you want to move, press the Options button on your controller, and choose “Move to Extended Storage.” The game will now be transferred to your external hard drive.
Step 3: Play games from the external hard drive
Once games are successfully moved to your external hard drive, they will be accessible from the PS4’s main menu just like any other game. You can launch and enjoy them without any issues.
That’s it! Playing games off an external hard drive on your PS4 has never been easier. But hold on, we know you might have more questions. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about playing games off an external hard drive on PS4:
FAQs:
1. Are all PS4 models compatible with playing games off an external hard drive?
Yes, all models of the PS4, including the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, support playing games from an external hard drive.
2. Can I disconnect the external hard drive and connect it to another PS4?
Yes, you can disconnect and connect the external hard drive to any PS4. However, keep in mind that the games stored on the drive will only be playable when connected to the account that purchased and downloaded them.
3. Can I use multiple external hard drives on my PS4?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives on your PS4. You can connect multiple drives simultaneously, but each drive can only store games associated with a single account.
4. Can I use an external SSD instead of a hard drive for faster loading times?
Yes, you can use an external SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of a traditional hard drive. SSDs offer faster loading times, resulting in quicker access to games.
5. Can I use the external hard drive for storing other files besides games?
No, once you format the external hard drive for use with your PS4, it will only be recognized as extended storage for games.
6. Can I download and install new games directly to the external hard drive?
Yes, when you have an external hard drive connected to your PS4, you can choose to install new games directly to the external storage instead of the system storage.
7. Can I play games that require an internet connection from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play games that require an internet connection directly from the external hard drive. However, keep in mind that you still need an active internet connection to access online features and multiplayer modes.
8. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
No, USB flash drives are not compatible with playing games off external storage on the PS4. You must use an external hard drive with USB 3.0 or later connectivity.
9. Can I connect the external hard drive to the front USB port on my PS4?
Yes, you can connect the external hard drive to either the front or back USB ports on your PS4. Both ports will work for this purpose.
10. Can I play games while the external hard drive is in rest mode?
Yes, you can play games while the external hard drive is in rest mode. The PS4 will automatically detect and utilize the external storage when needed.
11. Can I disconnect the external hard drive while playing a game?
It is not recommended to disconnect the external hard drive while playing a game, as it may cause data corruption or game crashes. It’s best to exit the game and safely remove the hard drive using the PS4 storage settings.
12. Will playing games off an external hard drive affect game performance?
No, playing games off an external hard drive will not affect game performance. The games will run just as smoothly as if they were played from the internal storage of the PS4.
In conclusion, the introduction of external storage support on the PS4 allows gamers to easily play games directly from an external hard drive. Following a simple setup process, you can enjoy a wider selection of games without worrying about insufficient storage space. So go ahead, connect that external hard drive to your PS4, and immerse yourself in the world of gaming without limitations!