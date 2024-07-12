Can you play games from external hard drive ps4?

**Can you play games from an external hard drive on PS4?**
Yes, you can play games from an external hard drive on your PS4. This option was introduced with system software update 4.50, and it allows you to store and play games directly from an external storage device. This feature is incredibly convenient for those who have a large game library and want to expand their storage capacity without upgrading their console’s internal hard drive.
1. How do I connect an external hard drive to my PS4?
Connecting an external hard drive to your PS4 is a straightforward process. Simply connect the external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console.
2. What are the requirements for an external hard drive to work with PS4?
To use an external hard drive with your PS4, it must meet certain requirements. The storage capacity should be at least 250GB and not exceed 8TB, it must be USB 3.0 compatible, and it needs to be formatted to either exFAT or FAT32 file systems.
3. Can I use the external hard drive for both game storage and media storage?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive for both game storage and media storage on your PS4. It provides a versatile storage solution to accommodate your gaming needs along with storing your favorite movies, music, and other media.
4. Can I move games between internal and external storage?
Yes, you can easily move games between the internal storage of your PS4 and an external hard drive. From the PlayStation menu, navigate to the game you want to move, press the Options button on your controller, select “Move to Extended Storage,” and choose the destination.
5. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive without transferring them?
Yes, you can play games directly from the external hard drive without the need to transfer them to the PS4’s internal storage. Once you’ve connected and set up your external hard drive, you can launch games directly from it, just as if they were installed on the internal drive.
6. How many external hard drives can I connect to my PS4?
You can connect up to two external hard drives to your PS4 console simultaneously. This allows you to expand your storage capacity even further and enjoy an extensive library of games.
7. Can I use the external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles?
No, once you format an external hard drive to work with your PS4, it becomes tied to that specific console. If you want to use the same external hard drive on another PS4 console, you will need to reformat it, which erases all data on the drive.
8. Can I use a solid-state drive (SSD) as an external hard drive for my PS4?
Yes, you can use a solid-state drive (SSD) as an external hard drive for your PS4. An SSD provides faster loading times for games and a smoother overall gaming experience. However, they tend to be more expensive than traditional hard drives with similar storage capacities.
9. Is it safe to disconnect the external hard drive while the PS4 is on?
No, it is not safe to disconnect the external hard drive while the PS4 is on. Make sure to properly eject the external hard drive through the PS4’s settings before disconnecting it to avoid potential data corruption or loss.
10. Can I use a USB hub to connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
Yes, you can use a USB hub to connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4. However, keep in mind that the total power consumption of all connected devices should not exceed the PS4’s USB power limits.
11. Can I use the external hard drive to back up my game saves?
No, the external hard drive feature on the PS4 does not support backing up game saves. If you want to back up your game saves, you need to utilize the cloud storage feature or use a USB flash drive.
12. Can I use an external hard drive to install and play PlayStation VR games?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to install and play PlayStation VR games. There are no restrictions when it comes to using an external hard drive for your PSVR gaming experience.