Can you play bo3 on ps4 with keyboard and mouse?

The popular first-person shooter game, Call of Duty: Black Ops III (BO3), has gained a massive following since its release. Many players enjoy experiencing the game on various platforms, including the PlayStation 4 (PS4). However, some gamers prefer using a keyboard and mouse for better control and precision. This leads to the question: Can you play BO3 on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse? In short, the answer is both yes and no. Let’s delve deeper into the topic and explore the reasons behind this answer.
The No-Nos
Unfortunately, when it comes to using a keyboard and mouse to play BO3 on PS4, the game does not offer native support. The PS4 console itself does not fully support keyboard and mouse input for gaming. Therefore, you cannot simply plug in a keyboard and mouse and expect them to work seamlessly with the game.
1. Can I use any USB keyboard and mouse on PS4 for BO3?
No, you can’t. The PS4 system does not recognize all USB keyboards and mice for gaming purposes.
2. Can I connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to play BO3 on PS4?
No, the PS4 does not support Bluetooth keyboards and mice for gaming either.
3. Can I use a keyboard and mouse adapter to play BO3 on PS4?
Using a keyboard and mouse adapter, such as the XIM Apex or CronusMAX, is a popular solution for players who wish to use a keyboard and mouse on the PS4. These adapters allow you to connect a keyboard and mouse to your console, effectively translating their input into controller commands. However, using such adapters may be against the terms of service of the game and console manufacturer, so proceed with caution.
4. Can I play BO3 on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse without an adapter?
No, without an adapter, it is not possible to directly connect a keyboard and mouse to the PS4 for playing BO3.
The Partial Solution
While BO3 does not natively support keyboard and mouse on PS4, there is a workaround. Some gaming keypads and mice, designed specifically for console gaming, come with integrated software that allows them to mimic controller input. By launching these devices in “controller emulation mode,” you might be able to use them to play BO3 on PS4.
5. Will any gaming keypad and mouse work with BO3 on PS4?
Not all gaming keypads and mice are compatible with BO3 or any other game on PS4. Check the device’s compatibility before making a purchase.
6. Do I need to download any additional software for gaming keypads and mice to work on PS4?
Some gaming keypads and mice may require you to download specific software to enable controller emulation mode on the PS4.
7. Can I customize the keybindings on a gaming keypad and mouse?
Yes, certain gaming keypads and mice allow you to customize keybindings to suit your preferences.
8. Do gaming keypads and mice provide the same level of precision as a keyboard and mouse on PC?
While gaming keypads and mice for consoles aim to provide a similar experience to PC gaming, they might not offer the same level of precision and control.
The Best Solution
To fully enjoy the precision and control offered by a keyboard and mouse while playing BO3, the best solution is to play the game on a PC. The PC version of BO3 fully supports keyboard and mouse inputs, allowing players to fine-tune their gameplay experience.
9. Do I need a high-performance PC to play BO3 smoothly with a keyboard and mouse?
While a high-performance PC can enhance the gaming experience, you generally do not need a top-of-the-line system to play BO3 with a keyboard and mouse.
10. Can I connect a controller to a PC and play BO3 with a mixture of controller and keyboard/mouse inputs?
Yes, the PC version of BO3 allows for mixed inputs, so you can use a controller alongside a keyboard and mouse if you wish.
11. Are there any compatibility issues while using a keyboard and mouse on PC for BO3?
Compatibility issues are rare when playing BO3 on PC with a keyboard and mouse. However, it is always a good idea to ensure that your peripherals are up to date and compatible with the game.
12. Can I use a gaming keypad and mouse designed for consoles on PC to play BO3?
Yes, gaming keypads and mice designed for consoles typically work perfectly fine on PC as well, offering flexibility for those who enjoy gaming on multiple platforms.
Conclusion
To summarize, playing BO3 on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse is not natively possible. The use of adaptation tools or gaming keypads with controller emulation may offer partial solutions, but they might not replicate the experience of playing on a PC. Ultimately, for the best keyboard and mouse experience, playing BO3 on a PC is the recommended path for gamers seeking a precise and controlled gaming experience.