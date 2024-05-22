Steam is one of the most popular platforms for purchasing and playing video games. With its vast library of games, it’s no surprise that many gamers find their storage space quickly filling up. One solution to this problem is to move Steam games to an external hard drive. But can you actually do this? Let’s explore the answer to this question and address some related FAQs.
Can you move steam games to an external hard drive?
**Yes, you can move Steam games to an external hard drive.** Steam provides a built-in feature that allows you to move installed games to a different location on your computer or an external storage device. This flexibility enables you to free up space on your main hard drive while still enjoying your favorite games.
Moving Steam games to an external hard drive is a simple process. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer and ensure it’s recognized.
2. Launch the Steam client and go to your “Library” tab.
3. Right-click on the game you want to move and select “Properties.”
4. In the properties window, navigate to the “Local Files” tab and click on “Move Install Folder.”
5. Choose the destination folder on your external hard drive and click “Move Folder.”
Steam will then transfer the game files to the specified location. It’s important to ensure that your external hard drive has enough storage space to accommodate the game.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
No, you cannot play games directly from the external hard drive. Game files need to be copied back to your main hard drive before playing.
2. Can I move selected games or do I have to move my entire library?
You have the flexibility to move selected games. You can choose which games you want to move and leave others on your main hard drive.
3. Can I have games installed on both my main hard drive and an external hard drive?
Yes, you can have games installed on both your main hard drive and an external hard drive. Simply follow the same steps to move the games to the desired location.
4. Can I disconnect the external hard drive and still access my games?
No, you cannot access the games if the external hard drive is disconnected. The files must be accessible for the games to run.
5. Will moving games to an external hard drive affect performance?
Moving games to an external hard drive shouldn’t significantly affect performance as long as the drive has a fast enough transfer speed. However, loading times may be slightly slower compared to games installed on an internal SSD.
6. Can I move games between different external hard drives?
Yes, you can move games between different external hard drives. Simply follow the same steps to move the game from one external hard drive to another.
7. Can I move games back to my main hard drive?
Certainly! If you want to move the game files back to your main hard drive, just follow the steps outlined earlier but choose the destination folder on your main hard drive.
8. Will I lose my game progress if I move the game to an external hard drive?
No, moving a game to an external hard drive will not cause you to lose your game progress. Game progress is typically stored in the Steam cloud or through local save files.
9. Can I uninstall games from my main hard drive after moving them to an external hard drive?
Yes, after successfully moving a game to an external hard drive and ensuring it works properly, you can uninstall it from your main hard drive to free up storage space.
10. Can I use an external SSD instead of an external hard drive?
Absolutely! Using an external SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of an external hard drive can provide faster loading times and potentially improve game performance.
11. Can I move Steam itself to an external hard drive?
Steam itself cannot be moved entirely to an external hard drive. However, you can move the game files and libraries to an external drive as described earlier.
12. Can I use the same external hard drive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive on multiple computers as long as you install Steam and the game on each computer. However, you will need to download or transfer the game files separately for each computer.