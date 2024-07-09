Can you move ps4 games to external hard drive?

Can you move PS4 games to an external hard drive?
The ability to move PS4 games to an external hard drive can be a convenient feature for gamers. It allows them to free up storage space on their internal hard drive and easily transfer games to other consoles without the need for re-downloading. So, the question remains: can you move PS4 games to an external hard drive? Let’s dig deeper into this topic.
Yes, you can move PS4 games to an external hard drive! Sony introduced this functionality in the PlayStation 4 system software update 4.50, which was released in March 2017. This update finally gave players the much-anticipated ability to move their games and apps to an external storage device. Therefore, if your PS4 is updated to 4.50 or any subsequent versions, you can indeed move games to an external hard drive.
By utilizing this feature, you can easily transfer games and applications from your PS4’s internal hard drive to an external one. This is particularly useful if you are running out of space but don’t want to delete any games or if you want to seamlessly switch between different consoles without needing to download the games again.
To get started, you’ll need an external hard drive that supports USB 3.0 and has a capacity of at least 250GB (although larger capacities are recommended for gamers with extensive collections). Once you have your compatible external hard drive, follow these steps to move your PS4 games:
1. Connect the external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on your PS4.
2. On your PS4’s home screen, go to “Settings” and then “Storage.”
3. Select the internal storage option and choose “Applications.”
4. You will see a list of all your installed games and applications. Highlight the game you want to move and press the “Options” button on your controller.
5. From the menu that appears, select “Move to Extended Storage.”
6. A confirmation message will appear. Click “Move” to initiate the transfer.
7. The game will now be moved from your PS4’s internal storage to the external hard drive.
It’s important to note that while the game itself can be moved, its save data and any associated updates or downloadable content will remain on the PS4’s internal storage. Therefore, if you intend to play the game on a different PS4 console, you will need to re-download any necessary updates and DLC and transfer your save data using either the cloud or a USB storage device.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
No, you cannot play games directly from the external hard drive. The games need to be moved back to the internal storage of your PS4 before you can play them.
2. Can I use multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives with your PS4. However, each hard drive can only be formatted to work with one PS4 console at a time.
3. Can I disconnect the external hard drive after moving games?
Yes, once the game has been successfully moved to the external hard drive, you can safely disconnect it from your PS4. However, keep in mind that you will need to reconnect the drive to access the game again.
4. Can I move game screenshots and videos to an external hard drive?
No, the ability to move screenshots and videos to an external hard drive is not supported by the PS4. These files can only be stored on the internal storage.
5. Can I play PS4 games on a different console using the external hard drive?
Yes, as long as you are signed in with the same PSN account, you can play the games stored on the external hard drive on a different PS4 console.
6. Can I format the external hard drive to work with other devices?
Yes, you can reformat the external hard drive to work with other devices such as a PC. However, doing so will erase all the data stored on the drive, including any PS4 games.
7. Can I use an SSD as an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an SSD (Solid State Drive) as an external hard drive for your PS4 games. SSDs can provide faster loading times compared to traditional hard drives.
8. Can a friend with a different PlayStation account play my games on their console?
No, your games can only be accessed and played by the account that originally purchased or downloaded them.
9. Can I move my games from an external hard drive to another PS4?
Yes, you can move your games from the external hard drive to another PS4 by connecting the drive and following the same steps mentioned earlier.
10. Will moving games to an external hard drive improve performance?
No, moving games to an external hard drive will not improve performance. The speed and performance of the games will remain the same as when they were stored on the internal storage.
11. Can I move PS3 or PS5 games to an external hard drive using this method?
No, this method is specifically for PS4 games. PS3 games cannot be moved to an external hard drive, and as for PS5 games, they cannot be played on a PS4 console.
12. What happens if the external hard drive fails?
If the external hard drive fails, you may lose access to your games stored on it. It is always a good idea to have a backup of your game data to avoid potential data loss.