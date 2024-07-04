Can you listen to sirius on computer?

Yes, you can listen to Sirius on your computer and enjoy your favorite Sirius XM radio stations right from the comfort of your desk.
What is Sirius Radio?
Sirius Radio is a satellite radio service that offers a wide range of music, news, sports, and entertainment channels for subscribers.
How does Sirius Radio work?
Sirius Radio broadcasts its programming via satellites, which are received by a Sirius-compatible radio or an internet-connected device, such as a computer.
Do I need a specific software or app to listen to Sirius on my computer?
Yes, in order to listen to Sirius on your computer, you’ll need to have the SiriusXM app or use an internet browser with the SiriusXM web player.
Is the SiriusXM app available for Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, the SiriusXM app is available for both Windows and Mac computers, allowing users to listen to Sirius on their preferred platform.
Can I listen to Sirius on my computer without the app?
Yes, you can also listen to Sirius on your computer using a web browser with the SiriusXM web player. Simply visit the SiriusXM website, log in to your account, and start listening to your favorite channels.
Are there any system requirements for using the SiriusXM app or web player on my computer?
Yes, you’ll need a computer with a compatible operating system (Windows 7 or newer, or Mac OS X 10.9 or newer), a reliable internet connection, and an up-to-date web browser or the SiriusXM app.
Can I use my existing SiriusXM subscription to listen on my computer?
Yes, your existing SiriusXM subscription allows you to listen to Sirius on your computer at no additional cost. Simply log in to your account and enjoy your favorite channels.
Do I have access to the same channels on my computer as I do in my car?
Yes, you have access to the same channels on your computer as you do in your car. Sirius offers a wide variety of channels across genres, including music, news, sports, and more.
Can I create custom playlists or stations on the SiriusXM web player?
Yes, the SiriusXM web player allows you to create custom stations and playlists based on your preferences. You can personalize your listening experience and discover new music.
Can I control Sirius playback through my computer’s keyboard?
Yes, the SiriusXM app and web player offer keyboard shortcuts that allow you to control playback, adjust volume, skip tracks, and perform other functions without needing to use your mouse.
Can I listen to Sirius on multiple computers simultaneously with one account?
Yes, you can listen to Sirius on multiple computers simultaneously using one SiriusXM account. This allows you to enjoy your favorite channels in different locations or share the listening experience with others.
Is there an offline listening feature available for the SiriusXM web player or app?
No, the SiriusXM web player and app require an internet connection for streaming, and therefore do not offer an offline listening feature. However, you can listen to downloaded content offline through the SiriusXM app on mobile devices.
In conclusion, you can easily listen to Sirius on your computer using the SiriusXM app or the web player. With a wide range of channels and the ability to personalize your listening experience, enjoying your favorite Sirius XM radio stations has never been more convenient. Whether you’re at home or in the office, you can tune in and immerse yourself in the world of Sirius.