Can you install steam games on an external hard drive?

Steam is a popular gaming platform that allows users to store and play their favorite games on their computer. One question that many gamers have is whether it’s possible to install Steam games on an external hard drive. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide you with the necessary information.
**Yes, you can install Steam games on an external hard drive!**
Installing Steam games on an external hard drive is indeed possible and fairly straightforward. This feature is particularly useful for individuals with limited storage capacity on their computer or those who prefer to have their games accessible from multiple devices. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to install Steam games on an external hard drive:
Step 1: Connect your external hard drive
Connect your external hard drive to your computer using the provided USB cable. Ensure that the hard drive is recognized by your computer and is assigned a drive letter.
Step 2: Create a Steam library on the external hard drive
Open the Steam application on your computer and navigate to “Steam” > “Settings” > “Downloads.” Under the “Content Libraries” section, click on “Steam Library Folders.” Here, you can create a new library folder by clicking on the “Add Library Folder” button. Select your external hard drive from the drop-down menu and choose a location where you want to store your games.
Step 3: Install games on the external hard drive
Once you have set up the library folder on your external hard drive, you can now install games directly to it. Simply select the desired game from the Steam store and choose the external hard drive as the location for installation during the setup process. The game will then be installed on your external hard drive.
Step 4: Play your Steam games
To play your games, ensure that your external hard drive is connected and accessible. Launch the Steam application and click on the “Library” tab. You will find all the installed games in your Steam library. Click on the game you wish to play, and Steam will initiate the necessary processes to run the game from your external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I play Steam games directly from the external hard drive without transferring them to my computer?
No, you cannot. While you can install games on an external hard drive, the game files need to be accessed by your computer during gameplay.
2. Can I store all my Steam games on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can store as many Steam games as you like on your external hard drive, given that it has sufficient storage capacity.
3. Can I run Steam on multiple computers using the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive to store your Steam games and access them from multiple computers. However, keep in mind that only one computer can access the games at a time.
4. Can I use any external hard drive for installing Steam games?
Yes, you can use any external hard drive that is compatible with your computer and has sufficient storage capacity.
5. Can I transfer my existing Steam games to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move your existing games to an external hard drive. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier to create a library folder on the external hard drive and move the game files to that folder.
6. Can I uninstall games from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can uninstall games from your external hard drive using the Steam application. Simply right-click on the game in your library, select “Manage,” and then click on “Uninstall.”
7. Will there be any performance issues when playing games from an external hard drive?
Generally, there shouldn’t be any significant performance issues. However, load and access times may be slightly longer compared to games installed on your computer’s internal storage.
8. Will all game updates and patches be installed on the external hard drive?
Yes, game updates and patches will be installed on the external hard drive, as that is where your game files are stored.
9. Can I switch between different external hard drives to access my Steam games?
Yes, you can switch between different external hard drives by adding and managing multiple library folders in the Steam settings.
10. How do I ensure the longevity of my external hard drive when using it for Steam games?
To ensure the longevity of your external hard drive, avoid physical shocks and abrupt disconnections while games are running. Safely eject the drive before disconnecting it from your computer.
11. Can I install games from other gaming platforms like Epic Games Store on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install games from other platforms on an external hard drive by following similar steps specific to each platform.
12. Are there any restrictions on moving the external hard drive between different computers?
There are no restrictions on moving the external hard drive between different computers. As long as the computer recognizes the external hard drive and has the Steam application installed, you can access your games.