IELTS, the International English Language Testing System, is a widely recognized examination used to assess the English language proficiency of non-native English speakers. With the advancement of technology, the traditional paper-based exam has now transitioned to a computer-based format. However, one commonly asked question among test-takers is, “Can you highlight in computer-based IELTS?” Let’s delve into this query and address related FAQs.
Can you highlight in computer-based IELTS?
Yes, you can highlight text in the computer-based IELTS. The highlighting feature is available in both the Reading and Listening sections of the exam.
Here are some related FAQs:
1. How do I highlight text in the Reading section of computer-based IELTS?
To highlight text in the Reading section, simply click and drag the cursor over the text you want to highlight.
2. Can I highlight the entire passage in the Reading section?
Yes, you can highlight as much or as little text as you deem necessary in the Reading section. However, it’s important to remember that excessive highlighting may hinder your reading speed.
3. Are there any limitations on the number of words or sentences you can highlight?
No, there are no specific limitations on the number of words or sentences you can highlight. You have the flexibility to highlight any relevant information you need to refer back to later.
4. What happens if I accidentally highlight the wrong text?
If you accidentally highlight the wrong text, simply click and drag the cursor over the highlighted section again to remove the highlighting.
5. Can I change the color of the highlighting?
No, the computer-based IELTS only provides one default color for highlighting, and it cannot be changed.
6. Is the highlighting feature available in the Listening section as well?
Yes, you can also utilize the highlighting feature in the Listening section of the computer-based IELTS. It allows you to highlight keywords or important information while listening to the audio.
7. Can I highlight while the audio is playing in the Listening section?
Yes, you can highlight text while the audio is playing in the Listening section. The text will remain highlighted for your reference.
8. Is the highlighting feature available for both academic and general training versions of IELTS?
Yes, the highlighting feature is available for both the academic and general training versions of the computer-based IELTS.
9. Will the highlighting feature affect my score?
No, the highlighting feature is purely for your convenience, and it will not affect your scoring in any way. It is designed to assist you in better understanding and answering the questions.
10. Can I use the highlighting feature for the Writing section?
No, the highlighting feature is currently only available for the Reading and Listening sections. It is not applicable to the Writing section.
11. Will the highlighted text be saved for review later?
No, once you complete a section, the highlighting will not be saved for review later. You will start each section afresh when you move to the next.
12. Is the computer-based IELTS easier than the paper-based exam?
No, the difficulty level of the computer-based IELTS is the same as the paper-based exam. The only difference lies in the format of the test.
In conclusion, the computer-based IELTS allows test-takers to highlight text in both the Reading and Listening sections, providing convenience and aiding comprehension. This feature, coupled with other technological advancements, has made the testing experience more efficient and user-friendly. Happy highlighting and best of luck with your IELTS examination!